Busy slate of performances at FAC during “Music In Our Schools Month”

The Denison Community Schools Music Department has a busy slate of performances scheduled for the Fine Arts Center in March, which is nationally celebrated as “Music In Our Schools Month.”

Tuesday, March 1: The Denison Elementary third grade class will present their program, “The Granny Awards,” starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Thursday, March 3: The Denison High School (DHS) instrumental music program will present the two concert bands performing a variety of music. The 9-10 concert band will feature DHS clarinetist James Garcia as a guest soloist, and will perform a Karl King march, and a piece called “Shakespeare Meets Godzilla.” The 11-12 concert band will invite Ryan Meyer to the stage as their guest soloist on alto sax. They will also perform the theme from “The Mandalorian” as well as a piece written by Robert W. Smith telling the story of “The Great Locomotive Chase” from the American Civil War. The 9-12 band concert starts at 7 p.m. with no admission charge.

Friday, March 4: The DHS Vocal Music program will present their annual “Pops” concert. This year’s edition will feature music from the 1990s, performed by the two concert choirs and various student soloists. The DHS Singing Ambassadors will also perform their 2022 contest set at the concert. The 2022 Pops concert starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.