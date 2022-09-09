Calf Show Days starts next Friday

Carnival, parade, face painting and more

Based on the attendance at last year’s event, Laura Ernst expects this year’s Schleswig Calf Show Days to draw a big crowd.

“Last year, if we would have counted I’m pretty sure it would have been one of the biggest years we’ve had,” Ernst said.

“Based on the response we’ve seen over the last two weeks, it looks like we’re going to have another great year.”

Ernst and Lila Bubke are the lead organizers for the event.

Schleswig Calf Show Days starts on Friday, September 16.

“One of the new things for us is that the beer garden that the Schleswig Enterprise Board puts together is added to Friday night,” Ernst said. “This is the first year that they will have it on Friday and Saturday nights.”

The beer garden will be located in front of the Schleswig Community Building and opens at 5 p.m.

“We also have the pedal pull that is an annual tradition that we do down by the fire station on Friday night for preschool through sixth grade,” she said.

A carnival, with about a dozen rides, will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday – right after school gets out.

Up until when the carnival opens, ride tickets are 10 for $5; during the event they are 10 for $6.

“They’re 50 cents a ticket – so they’re probably the cheapest ride tickets you’ll find anywhere,” Ernst said.

Tickets are available at many businesses in Schleswig.

The bingo tent opens and a basket raffle begins on Friday.

Among the returning annual activities on Saturday are the craft fair, a tractor ride and the Immanuel Lutheran chicken dinner at the Community Building, which Ernst said is a big draw.

The dinner will be served by Staley’s Catering.

“This year, they’re going to do to-go options out of he building next door to the Community Building,” she said. “We tried it last year – it went well – so we decided to bring it back this year so that anybody that can’t stay and eat can take it out the side door.”

The biggest draw on Saturday is the parade, which will start at 10:30 a.m.

“This year, the new thing for the parade is that we have the Shriners coming with their mounted patrol and their band,” Ernst said.

“We usually have the animal unit and the rat pack but this year we are unable to get the rat pack so they are going to bring their mounted horse patrol in its place.”

She said the parade always has good participation from local school marching bands, businesses and organizations from the county.

“We’re pretty excited to see them all line up,” she said.

The basket raffle continues on Saturday at the bingo tent.

“The basket raffle is big – it brings in a lot of funding and we use the funding we make from the basket raffle ticket sales to subsidize the carnival so that we can keep the ride tickets at 50 cents apiece,” Ernst said. “Last year, we brought in 56 baskets to be raffled off and we sold about 13,000 raffle tickets. We’re hoping that we can bring that same number again this year.”

Businesses, families and individuals make gift baskets and donate for the raffle.

A s’mores ingredient basket, a wine basket and baskets with kids’ books/toys were among the baskets donated last year.

Banks and local businesses donate larger items for the raffle.

“It’s usually a variety of things and it appeals to every age group,” she said.

The raffle drawing will take place around 9:15-9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s always pretty busy around the bingo tent at the end of the night,” Ernst said.

A bags tournament will start at the beer garden at 3 p.m., which is where Schleswig band “Next of Kin” will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s been a few years since we had live music,” Ernst said.

Artsy Izzy, of Denison, will paint kids’ faces from 1 to 5 p.m.

Under the Son Childcare, which opened in August, will have public tours on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Ernst said enthusiasm is high for Calf Show Days in Schleswig.

“We have a lot of families that don’t live in town but come back for Calf Show Days so their kids can experience it like they did when they were growing up here,” she said.

Ernst said more than 100 will work to make Calf Show Days happen and lots of people are working behind the scenes before and after the event begins.

“It does not run without those volunteers,” she said.

“We appreciate the community and everyone that steps up to make this weekend run.”