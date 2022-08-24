Can collection bin to raise funds for cat rescue program

Buck Family, Job Corps carpentry program and CC Happy Cats join together

People now have a way to get rid of their redeemable beverage cans and bottles and help a new cat rescue program in Crawford County at the same time.

A wooden collection bin for cans has been placed at the former Crawford County Veterinary Clinic at the corner of Broadway and North 7th Street, across from the Denison Municipal Utilities building.

The former clinic site is where the cat shelter will be located. The shelter is a project of CC Happy Cats.

CC Happy Cats will turn in the redeemable cans and bottles for use in the shelter project.

KR and Karla Buck, of Denison, provided the materials for the collection bin, in memory of KR’s mother, Lois Henkel Buck.

Students of the Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program at Denison Job Corps Center built the collection bin.

CC Happy Cats was started by Marcia Bachmann, of rural Denison, as a cat rescue program.

A focus of the program is to trap, spay/neuter, vaccinate and then release feral cats.