Candidates forum

Candidates for contested local elections were invited to a forum in Denison on Tuesday night by the Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley and CDC Office Manager Mariah Nutt managed the session, which was structured to allow candidates to answer a series of questions.

The forum took place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Broadway Elementary School.

The following is a heavily edited and condensed account of the 90-minute program.

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees candidate Rich Knowles did not attend the forum; at the request of the CDC, he was allowed by the Bulletin and Review to answer the same set of questions with the same time limit by telephone on Wednesday.

State Senate District 6 candidates answer questions at forum Candidates for contested local elections were invited to a forum in Denison on Tuesday night…

The District 6 Iowa Senate candidate section of the forum can be read by clicking the link above.

CCMH Board of Trustees candidates

Rich Knowles moved to Denison in 1954 and is a 68-year resident. His wife, two brothers and three sons were born at CCMH. He has been attending CCMH board meetings since 2005/2006 and has missed fewer than a dozen meetings in 17 years. He said he has read hundreds of medically-related articles and scholarly publications.

“I’ve been on the agenda as a five-minute public forum presenter for almost every meeting for the past decade. I’m a man of the people, I’m relentless, relentless, I’m not a quitter, and this is my sixth time on the ballot,” Knowles said.

He said the hospital has done a good job getting expenses under control; the ambulance service is an area that needs to be worked on.

Knowles said he has always been a proponent for privatization. He said every other hospital within 50 miles is private and they have won awards.

He said his biggest priority would be to address staff turnover, which he said is high.

Knowles said he believes the hospital lacks transparency; he would like to know more about what is going on behind the scenes.

Sid Leise, a current CCMH trustee, said he loves Denison and Crawford County. He praised volunteers at CCMH and at all the services in the county. He worked for 30 years as a respiratory therapist at CCMH and raised his family here. He said he was running to help the hospital.

“We need to help our community; that’s what we’re here for, because the better we serve you, the better you help us, the better we serve you … you deserve the best health care system that we can give you,” he said.

He said the hospital has a lot of good doctors on staff; an area to work on would be to bring in more specialty clinic doctors from other areas to provide more services.

He does not favor privatization of the hospital; IPERS (Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System) is a good benefit for employees, and privatization would not help in any way.

Maintain good staffing and bringing in new doctors is his biggest priority.

Leise said he had worked for CCMH for 30 years and has enjoyed his time on the board of trustees. He said the local community is a great place where neighbors help neighbors and friends help friends; he wants to help make sure the hospital can give better care.

Lorena López, who runs La Prensa Hispanic newspaper, said she wants to be a trustee to serve the community; Denison is blessed to have a mix of cultures and her work gives her contact with people of different backgrounds. She said she is also a nurse and worked in healthcare in Carroll County for seven years.

“Through taxes we support our community and we wanted our hospital to be successful, and we always can improve in every single area …,” López said.

She said CCMH provides excellent customer service; one thing to improve would be to bring on more doctors and nurses from different backgrounds.

López does not favor privatization of CCMH. “We are a small community and we need to keep local,” she said.

Communication between the board and the community, and between cultures, would be her biggest priority.

López said she wants to be the bridge for communication between communities, and her experience in healthcare would allow her to bring a lot to the board of trustees.

Jay Mendlik is a 1992 Denison High School graduate; he has a degree in biology and is currently a banker. He said he has dedicated part of his life to the community and is the current board president of the CDC, the current board president of the CCMH board of trustees, and current president of Availa Bank, which he brought to Denison two years ago. He noted a variety of other community organizations to which he belongs.

“We’re doing a lot of good things out at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital, and our work is not done and I want to be a part of what’s to come,” Mendlik said.

He said CCMH provides excellent patient care; an area to work on would be updating the electronic medical records (EMR) system, which would streamline patient care.

Mendlik said he does not favor privatization of CCMH, which would take the “local-community mindset” out of the hospital.

He said EMR would be his biggest priority so the clinic and hospital could share information effectively.

Mendlik said the hospital’s reserves grew from $9 million to $21 million during his six years on the board; he said there is more work to do and he would be proud to be part of it.

Bruce Musgrave has lived in Denison for the past nine and a half years; he was in the Air Force and was previously the director of the CCMH ambulance services. He is currently a volunteer on the Deloit Fire Department and serves on many other boards, including Crawford County Shooting Sports.

“I believe that there’s a lot of good things at of the hospital, a lot of good people, a lot of good services, and this is a very good community … I think that there’s an opportunity to bring a lot of that out and continue to enrich that,” Musgrave said.

He said CCMH has good volunteer services, especially the bus service; retention of employees and hiring “home grown” employees is an area the hospital could work on.

Musgrave does not favor privatization of CCMH; “It’s important to keep those decisions local; you get a local buy-in, you get local decisions, everything is local, you don’t have to wait to go to a corporation and to go up and down a chain …”

He said his biggest priority would be making sure CCMH has the staff to provide all of the services that are needed within the community.

Musgrave said he wants to make sure the hospital fulfills its “we care for life” commitment; he said staffing, ambulance service problems and specialty services issues need to be fixed.

Crawford County Board of Supervisors Candidates

Craig Dozark has been married for 39 years, has four grown children, a four-year-old grandson and one on the way. He has worked the majority of his career in the ag finance industry, with 11 years at Thrivent Financial as a financial advisor. He served 15 years with the Denison school board and served for over 30 years at Our Savior Lutheran Church, including as president of the congregation. He also has a 30-head cow-calf operation.

He said his experience in finance, farming and in the community would be of service to the board of supervisors.

Dozark said he is not in favor of eminent domain and doesn’t know many people who are in favor of it; he said the supervisors are correct in putting an ordinance in place to protect the county and the people that live in it.

On the subject of emergency service provider compensation, he said if volunteers continue to sign up, then nothing should be changed; when volunteers or workers won’t sign up, then wages need to rise.

Responding to a question about using additional American Rescue Plan Act funding for a proposed Crawford County Wellness Center, Dozark said he would consider it.

He said unemployment in Crawford County is the highest of area counties; he favors stimulating economic growth to bring more businesses to Crawford County.

Dozark said his priorities are keeping good staff at the secondary roads department so projects don’t have to be bid out and providing good services for the taxes the county levies.

Mike Fink is a Deloit resident; he has a 5th generation family farm about a mile and half south of Deloit, and his grandchildren are the 7th generation on the family’s century farm.

He said he wants to help other families grow and prosper in the county.

Fink is a past member of the CDC board, has been a member of the chamber of commerce, director of the Denison Jaycees, and is the current president of the Schleswig Golf Course.

He said he has enjoyed meeting many people through Midwest Satellite and looks forward to serving the county.

On the subject of the proposed carbon pipeline that might go through the county, Fink said he is not for the use of eminent domain on private property for a private company; he said the county is doing a good thing by creating an ordinance to set required distances from various locations.

Fink noted that he had served on the Kiron Fire Department and as a businessman he understands that recruitment is important. He said he was not sure of the best way to recruit firefighters but that the subject needs to be looked at.

He said he is in favor of the proposed wellness center, but it has to be created in a fiscally responsible manner and might have to be downsized to fit available funding.

Fink said small business is the backbone of any community and looking outside the county for businesses to draw in is needed.

He said his top goal is to represent every resident of the county equally so everyone has an equal voice.

Dave Muhlbauer was born and raised on a farm in Manilla. He raises cattle, hogs, corn and beans. He noted that he served on the board of supervisors from 2016 to 2020 and gained a lot of experience. He said he used the time well and was one of 25 individuals selected to go to the County Leadership Institute in Washington, D.C. by the National Association of Counties. He served on the board of the Iowa State Association of Counties, served on a variety of boards as a supervisor and made numerous networking connections.

Muhlbauer said he wants to bring his passion back to the board of supervisors.

He said land is the legacy of farmers, and he is not in favor of the use of eminent domain; he said the voices of all landowners have to be heard by the Iowa Utilities Board.

He said the county’s communications system needs to be completed for the sake of volunteer emergency service providers, but it’s not time to cross the bridge of providing compensation for those individuals.

Muhlbauer said the proposed wellness center is a good idea but it has to be sustainable; funding should be used wisely and conservatively.

He said there is no silver bullet to economic development but pointed out that the CDC has had success with bringing in new businesses and helping established businesses expand.

Muhlbauer said his priority is to use the board of supervisors’ “eagle eye view” to make sure that the county infrastructure is properly maintained to help all businesses.

Kyle Schultz is the current chairman of the board of supervisors. He is from Charter Oak and is a lifelong resident of Crawford County. He and his wife, Christy, have two grown children. Schultz served in the Iowa National Guard, 27 years on the Charter Oak Fire Department (12 years as chief), is a current member of the Charter Oak-Ute school board and serves in many other church and civic activities. He said those experiences helped him as a member of the board of supervisors.

He said he wants to continue to bring his conservative values to the board of supervisors.

Schultz is against the use of eminent domain, but noted that Iowa legislation prevents the supervisors from stopping it. “We are taking actions to try to protect the citizens that are for the pipeline and those that are against it, and I respect both sides of it,” he said.

He said finding a way to reward emergency service providers is near and dear to him because they have to be available at any time; he noted that the county is considering a $500 tax credit for those individuals.

Schultz said most of the American Rescue Plan Act funds have been earmarked for use by the county – but some have not; he said he did not know if more could be pledged to the proposed wellness center.

Schultz said the CDC is the best catalyst to help the county promote and grow businesses.

His top goals are to get the new communications system finished and keep the county’s tax asking the same or lower.