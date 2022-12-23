Candle making helps family cope with loss

“We started making candles back in March of ’22,” said Kenzie Collins. “I wanted to find a hobby; something that was relaxing that I could do at home.”

Kenzie and her husband, Tyler, had lost their newborn son in January.

“He was born premature,” Kenzie said. “I wanted something to do to honor him and keep my mind busy.”

With those needs in mind, she created the Angel + Earth Candle Co. in their home in Deloit.

Kenzie said the company is named for the Collins’s angel son and their Earth son, Steel, who is two years old.

“My mom and I always went to craft fairs and we’ve always been craft-buying people,” she said.

Kenzie had taken candle-making classes and started to think about making candles as a hobby.

“I saw online that you could buy a candle-making startup kit,” she said. “I decided to just see if I liked it. It was relaxing and I enjoyed it so I just jumped in and I’ve been learning as I go.”

She didn’t initially plan for her hobby to become a business, but people started telling her how much they liked her candles.

“It started as a corner in our dining room – and now it’s our whole dining room,” Kenzie said. “My husband made me a workshop bench area, and we moved our dining room table to a different room.”

Her candles are not your run-of-the-mill store candles.

“They’re all satin soy wax, which creates a clean burn, and I use all essential oil-based fragrances,” Kenzie said. “All of our wicks are wood wicks from certified mills, creating a relaxing, crackling noise when burned.”

Kenzie, Tyler, and Steel sold candles at farmers markets every Saturday for the whole summer.

“We mainly do Lake View, Holstein and Ida Grove and we’ve gone down to the Pink Petunia Summer Fest and Fall Fest (in Manilla) this year, too,” she said. “It’s kind of a grind in the summer staying busy every weekend but it’s a fun hobby for us.”

Store sales are also doing well.

In Denison, Angel + Earth Candle Co. candles are available at The Cottage in uptown Denison and at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital Gift Shop.

The candles are also sold in Dunlap at Common Threads Boutique, in Lake View at Salon L & Boutique, and in Holstein at Hanson & Mane Salon.

Kenzie said the Collins home always has the aroma of candles.

“It’s a good thing,” she said. “I have eight different scents that I carry all the time, and I have seasonal ones, too. I have spring candles, I had a few summer candles, a few fall candles and some holiday candles. I change it up so it doesn’t get to be too much.”

Angel + Earth Candle Co. started with Facebook and Instagram pages through which Kenzie took orders, but she made her own website a few months ago at angelearthcandleco.square.site.

She continues to take orders through Facebook and Instagram, as well.

Kenzie wants the Angel + Earth Candle Co. to be more than a hobby or a business.

“The reason for the company is to spread awareness about infant loss and let people know they’re not doing it alone; there are other people out there that have experienced it,” she said. “It’s also to give back, so in October we collected 10% of our sales and we gave it to infant loss research or to people who have gone through it.”

The company logo is a reflection of the reason she makes candles.