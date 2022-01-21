Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022:

LIFETIME TROUT LICENSE: Iowa anglers who are at least 65 years old can now buy a lifetime trout fishing license for $65.

Revenues will be used exclusively to stock state trout streams and community trout ponds.

Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and online at https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/.

Paper licenses can be upgraded to durable hard cards with custom art from Iowa artists for an extra $5.

CHILD CARE RATIO CHANGE: After hearing concerns from child care providers, Iowa lawmakers still plan to loosen staffing ratios but not quite as much as originally proposed.

A proposal to increase the number of 2-year-olds one care center staff member could watch from six to eight received pushback from providers worried about child safety and staff burnout.

So a House Human Resources subcommittee is amending House Study Bill 511 to change the staffing standard to one-to-seven, which was the Department of Human Services’ original recommendation.

It also brings Iowa into alignment with several states, according to Janee Harvey, DHS administrator of the adult, children and family services division.

“The 2-year-olds is the age range that we heard the most concerns about,” Harvey told the committee. “I understand why. They’re toileting. They bite. I guess I could just say that they’re 2.”

However, not all 2-year-olds have the same “intensity of need,” Harvey said.

A child care provider who has more 2-year-olds nearing 3 may feel comfortable with a one-to-seven ratio, she said.

“Or maybe they have a bunch of 2-year-olds who just turned 2, and they're like, ‘You know, we're better off doing six.’ ”

RURAL DEVELOPMENT GRANTS: More than $500,000 in grant funding is being awarded to 32 rural Iowa communities and three counties through the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

Among the recipients announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Thursday were these in Eastern Iowa:

• $20,000 to the city of Ely to develop an interactive map where citizens and residents can share information; the project grew out of the challenges that followed the August 2020 derecho.

• $20,000 to the Sunflower Child Development Center in Decorah for a program focused on energy conservation and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

• $13,120 to the city of Maquoketa to launch Startup 120, a program for high school students to pitch startup ideas.

For a list of all the recipients, go to https://www.iowaeda.com/empower-rural-iowa/

or contact Liesl Seabert at Rural@iowaeda.com.

HUNTING AND TRAPPING: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, DNR’s Wildlife Bureau chief. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public.

Comments collected from the public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR before it proposes changes to hunting rules and regulations.

Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

The meetings include:

• Creston, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room, Southern Prairie YMCA, 1201 West Townline St.

• Algona, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Waters Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th St.

• Des Moines, Feb. 22, 6:45 p.m., Des Moines Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway

• Dubuque, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., EB Lyons Nature Center at Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road

• Jefferson, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., The Depot, Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, 507 E Lincoln Way

• Okoboji, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road

• Sac City, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., Sac County Conservation Center, Hagge Park, 2970 280th St.

• Ventura, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Iowa DNR Wildlife Office, 15326 Balsam Avenue

• Waverly, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave,

• Burlington, Feb. 23, 5 p.m., Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starr’s Cave Road

• Calmar, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Northeast Iowa Dairy & Agriculture Foundation (Dairy Center), Room 115, 1527 Highway 150 South

• Iowa City, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Johnson County ISU Extension Office, 3109 Old Highway 218 South

• Onawa, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Lewis and Clark State Park visitor center banquet room, 21914 Park Loop

• Bloomfield, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Wapello County Conservation Board Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Highway 63

• Chariton, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 State Highway 14

• Council Bluffs, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Council Bluffs Fish & Game Club, 531 Comanche St.

• DeWitt, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., DeWitt Community Library, 917 Fifth Ave.