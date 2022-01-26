Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Wednesday

YEAR-ROUND SCHOOL TABLED: HSB 574, a bill that would open the door to year-round school, had support from a variety of school groups but strong opposition from the tourism industry.

Education interests said the school calendar ought to be determined by local school boards in the best interest of the district, not by a one-size-fits-all state law that prohibits schools from starting sooner than Aug. 23.

Margaret Buckton of the Urban Education Network, consisting of 22 districts enrolling 38 percent of Iowa K-12 students, said a year-round school year would benefit many students and reduce the “summer slide.” Those districts, she added, enroll a disproportionate percentage of English language learners and those with special needs.

However, Craig Patterson, representing Okoboji Tourism, said every day the summer season is shortened represents the loss of more than $1 million in revenue.

Brittaney Lumley of the Travel Federation of Iowa told the House Education subcommittee that tourism represents $864 million to the Iowa economy. “So when you cut into that, you’re cutting into the state’s revenue.”

Subcommittee members Republican Reps. Tom Moore of Griswold and Holly Brink of Oskaloosa, and Democrat Ruth Ann Gaines of Des Moines, said they saw both sides of the issue and tabled the bill.

“It’s a complex issue,” Moore said. “We don’t want to infringe on our business partners that are paying the taxes. We also want that local board to make the best decisions for them. I think this will continue to become a more pressing issue.”

HANDS-FREE DRIVING: Drivers would not be permitted to use their hands to operate a mobile device under legislation that advanced in the Iowa Senate.

Under SF 330, only hands-free use of mobile devices would be allowed while driving. The proposal was widely supported by law enforcement agencies and insurance and motor vehicle companies during a subcommittee hearing.

The 18 states that between 1999 and 2016 issued bans on hand-held mobile device use while driving saw over that period a 7% reduction in the number of accidents with fatalities, according to a 2021 study from Ohio State University, North Carolina University, the University of Toronto, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The House Transportation Committee passed similar legislation Tuesday.

LOAN REPAYMENT: Mental health care workers would be eligible for a loan repayment program if they work in Iowa for five years full time or seven years part time under legislation that advanced in the Iowa Senate.

There was widespread support for SSB 3003 during a subcommittee hearing, with the primary concern stated that the proposal should apply statewide rather than just to high-need areas, even though that accounts for more than 90% of Iowa cities, according to those leading the bill.

The Senate bill was approved by the subcommittee, making it eligible for consideration by the full Senate Education Committee. The House is running similar legislation.

ANTISEMITISM DEFINITION: A bill requiring the state to consider a widely used definition of antisemitism when determining whether there has been a violation of law prohibiting discriminatory acts won approval from a House Judiciary subcommittee Wednesday.

As recent attack on a Texas synagogue is just one example of fast-growing antisemitism, David Adelman, a lobbyist representing himself, told the panel weighing HSB 538.

Antisemitism is at near historic levels in the United States, according to the FBI, including a doubling of anti-Semitic assaults and, in 2018, an attack in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that was the single-deadliest attack against the Jewish community in American history.

Lisa Davis-Cook of the Iowa Association for Justice, which represents plaintiff attorneys in civil rights actions, said that an extensive definition in Iowa Code can make it easier “to find cracks in it and say, ‘well, this doesn't meet your exact definition.’”

The purpose of putting it into Iowa Code would be to provide an additional tool for determining if there has been an antisemitic act, Adelman said.

HSB 538 now goes to the full Judiciary Committee.

FEWER COMPLAINTS: Following a record year of complaints in 2020 tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and derecho, the number of complaints received by the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division returned to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Overall complaints totaled 3,536, a 12.6% decrease from the 4,011 received in 2020, according to Attorney General Tom Miller. However, the number of complaints received last year still is an increase of 9.6% from the 3,225 complaints in 2019.

Home improvement complaints increased 4.5% in 2021, even though disaster repair complaints declined sharply a year after the derecho. Complaints related to roofing, windows, siding and other services made up the majority of the 363 complaints the category received last year.

As Iowans and the world settled into a new normal amid the second year of the pandemic, health care complaints, the category with the second-most complaints in 2020, fell to the seventh-most.

Previous health care complaints largely centered on products and supplies, which included price gouging of products such as toilet paper, disinfectant and masks, and personal goods, including food. While that subcategory continued to be the highest for health care complaints, it received 243 fewer complaints in 2021.

For the fourth year in a row, auto-related issues reigned supreme, ranking as the top category of complaints reported to the office.

NONCOMPETE AGREEMENTS: The House Commerce Committee unanimously approved SF 496, which would bar employers from requiring workers earning less than $14.50 an hour — twice the minimum wage — to enter into noncompete agreements.

Noncompete agreements have increased in popularity among employers trying to restrict employees from going to work at a competing business for a specified period or in a specified geographical area.