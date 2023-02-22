Senate lawmakers advanced a bill aimed at providing property tax reductions while setting a consistent sales tax rate across the state.

The bill, Senate Study Bill 1125, would increase the sales tax from 6% to 7% and eliminate the local option sales tax, a mechanism most local governments use that imposes a one-cent sales tax on top of the state rate. Local governments would receive a portion of the state sales tax revenue to make up for the lost revenue.

The tax increase would sunset in 2051, when it would go back to 6%.

A portion of the state sales tax would also go to fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, an outdoors and water quality fund that was created by a constitutional amendment in 2010 but has remained unfunded.

The bill expands a number of property tax credits like the homestead, elderly, and military service property tax credits. It also limits the assessment values for some commercial properties and limits property tax exemptions for some commercial and residential properties.

The bill is part of a larger plan to lower tax bills for Iowa property owners, said Sen. Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs who chairs the Senate tax committee. The committee passed a bill limiting tax levies and assessments on Monday.

“The first bill was to rehab the levy system and try to deal with assessments coming in as well as to stabilize our levies and actually drive some of our levies down,” Dawson said. “This bill is actually, how do you deliver property tax relief?”

Representatives for cities and counties who spoke at a subcommittee hearing on the bill expressed concern about the removal of the local option sales tax. Other lobbyists representing environmental and outdoor recreation groups were enthusiastic about funding the outdoor trust fund, which they said was long overdue.