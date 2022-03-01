Capitol Notebook: Two Reynolds appointees facing opposition

Democrats in the Senate Labor Committee signaled their opposition Tuesday to the appointment of two Republican appointees to the Public Employment Relations Board.

Democrats opposed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments of former House member Eric Helland and Jane Dufoe. However, the committee recommended their confirmation 7-4 on a party-line vote. Appointees must receive 34 votes to be confirmed by the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, 32-18.

Reynolds withdrew Helland’s nomination last year when it became apparent he would not be confirmed. Then she made a recess appointment after the Legislature adjourned, naming him to chair the board that was created by the 1974 collective bargaining law as an impartial agency to promote good relations between state and local governments and their employees. As chairman, Helland was paid $97,460, according to the Department of Administrative Services.

18-YEAR-OLD VOTING RIGHTS: An amendment to the Iowa Constitution giving 18-year-olds the right to vote sailed through a House Judiciary subcommittee Tuesday.

Although the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution extends the right to vote to 18-year-olds, the Iowa Constitution still sets the age of suffrage at 21.

SJR 9, which was approved 45-0 by the Senate last year, now is eligible for full Judiciary Committee action.

In addition to lowering the voting age to 18, the amendment would allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of a general election to vote in primary elections.

The resolution, if adopted, will be referred to the next session of the Legislature for adoption before being submitted to voters for ratification.

TERRACE HILL TOURS: Terrace Hill, the Iowa governor’s residence in Des Moines, is open for tours.