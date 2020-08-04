Car show will take a cruise during Brew & ‘Que

2020 would have been the sixth year overall for the Hog Wild Motorcycle & Car Show to be a part of the Tri City BBQ Fest, but the BBQ Fest and the car show are two of the many things that have had to make adjustments to the situation this year.
The Tri City BBQ Fest has been canceled and replaced by the Backyard Brew & ‘Que – a smaller, less expensive event - and the car show will take on a different role.
“We talked to Evan (Blakely, Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County executive director) and they were changing plans up for the year and we decided we could change it up a little bit for this year, too,” said Scott Meyer, one of the six members of The Hog Wild Motorcycle & Car Show, L.L.C.
“We’ve had good turnout these last couple of years and we were hoping to keep building on it, but when this corona (virus) started coming in we decided to make a change.”
The Backyard Brew & ‘Que begins on Friday, September 18, and runs through Saturday, September 19.
The car show will take place on the Saturday of the event – but will begin with a new feature.
“We’re going to have a cruise that morning instead of the normal show and shine,” Meyer said.
“The registration would have been in the morning hours until noon and then we’d have a judged show after that. This year instead of going through all that work, and not knowing who’s going to show up, we decided to so something a little simpler.”
The cruise will take the participants on about 100 miles of paved roads from Denison to Dow City, Earling, Dunlap, Moorhead, Turin, Castana, Mapleton, Schleswig and then back to Denison.
“It’s for cars and motorcycles, so if somebody wants to ride on their bike they can do that, too,” Meyer said.
There will be no registration and anyone may join the cruise.
Vehicles will gather at the former Adams dealership parking lot starting at 8:30 a.m.; the cruise will begin at 9 a.m.
“If people want to join in the route somewhere they’re welcome to do that,” Meyer said. “They don’t necessarily have to come start in Denison. If they want to jump in at Dow City or Dunlap they’re welcome to do that, as well.”
No planned stops will take place on the cruise; stopping will be up to the participants.
The plan will be to have all the cars back in Denison between 11:30 a.m. and noon for a show and shine.
Drivers don’t have to participate in the show and shine and may leave after the cruise, Meyer said.
Because much of the Backyard Brew & ‘Que will take place in the uptown parking area known as the “Safety Zone,” which is where the car show has taken place in the past, a new location was needed.
The show and shine will take place on Broadway from Hy-Vee to Crawford County Bank and up North Main Street to First Avenue North.
There will be no judging and people may come and go as they please, Meyer said.
The show and shine will take place from noon until 3 p.m. but drivers may stick around later if they choose to, he said.
“It will be more relaxed than what we’ve had in the past,” he said. “With the judging, people had to stick around until the judging and awards were done and we won’t have any of that this time.”
Meyer said he is glad some form of the car show will still take place.
“With a lot of these shows being canceled, this is a way we can still do something,” he said.
There is no way to know how many cars will be at the show, but he’d like to see at least 100.
“For me that would be impressive seeing that many cars heading down the highway,” Meyer said.
“Weather is always a factor in a car show and with this other stuff going on I don’t know if that will affect how many people show up.”
He hopes the Hog Wild Motorcycle & Car Show will return to its normal form in 2021 with the Tri City BBQ Fest.
“That’s our plan,” Meyer said.