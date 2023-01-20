Cardboard sled race is go for Saturday

Time is short, but if you start right now you still have time to make an entry for the Denison Parks & Rec Cardboard Sled Race.

With plenty of snow on the ground, the event is a go for Saturday evening.

The race will take place on the hill by the water tower next to the Denison Aquatic Center.

A cardboard sled race was scheduled last year, but the date and the backup date passed with no snow on the ground.

“This will only be the second year when we actually have snow to do it,” said Denison Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert. “The last one that we did was two years ago. This is our fourth or fifth year we’ve tried having it. Every other year we’ve tried, either we didn’t have snow or on the day we had it scheduled or on the makeup day the weather didn’t cooperate and it was blistering cold out.”

Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 20s on Saturday.

Kempfert said a cardboard sled can be as simple or complicated as a team wants it to be.

“It’s kind of what you make of it,” he said.

Cardboard and duct tape are the primary materials that may be used.

Only the seams, joints, and decorations may be taped.

“We ask that they don’t use any staples and they don’t coat the bottom of it in duct tape,” Kempfert said. “We want to keep it a pretty fair race.”

Compacted cardboard, such as the type used in carpet rolls, is not allowed.

“If they want to paint it, they can,” he said. “They can decorate them any way they want.”

Three prizes will be awarded.

The Snowboat Award will be given for the best-looking sled.

The Spirit Award will go to the most spirited and/or best organized team. Kempfert said costumes are helpful in this category.

The team that has the best crash will be given, appropriately, the Best Crash award.

“A couple years ago, we had an amazing Batmobile sled and the two racers in it were dressed up as Batman,” Kempfert said. “It was just awesome and it brought the whole thing together.”

Race categories are: 3-7 years old; 8-11 years old; 12-18 years old; adults only; and family.

Teams will compete in the age bracket of the oldest team member.

If the race has enough entries, heats will be run.

“If not, we’ll send down an age group and the winner of the race will be the winner of the age group,” he said. “Their team will get the award as champions this year for that group.”

Six teams entered the race in 2021.

“Two years ago, we had enough for two age groups,” Kempfert said. “It was pretty much one run down the hill. We had the race and then all the kids stuck round and continued to race down the hill. They can spend as much time as they want afterwards.”

Registration today (Friday, January 20) is $10.

Registration, for $15, begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The race begins at approximately 5 p.m.

A full list of rules may be found at denisonrec.com.