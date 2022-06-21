Caregiver appreciation event at Boulders on Thursday

A chance for family and non-paid caregivers to relax

Elderbridge Agency on Aging will host a caregiver appreciation event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday for caregivers in Crawford County.

“It’s for family caregivers or any non-paid caregivers,” said Elderbridge Service Specialist Emily Winker, who is based in Carroll.

“We’re focusing on the people who take care of their neighbor or take care of their parents or their siblings.”

Winker said she works primarily with family caregivers.

“They don’t get a break, they don’t get any respite and it’s often a thankless job,” she said. “They don’t always get appreciated for what they do. They put a lot of their own needs and wants on the back burner to take care of others.”

At the event on Thursday, those caregivers will be able to relax and will be shown gratitude for what they do.

“It’s a chance for family caregivers and non-paid caregivers to come in and be appreciated and take time to get some stress relief and enjoyment,” Winker said.

“We will be having chair massages, light therapy, and manicures. They’ll be doing some tai chi sessions and there will be a motivational speaker.”

The event, which is free, will include a catered lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We want to give them a break and show our appreciation for all that they do for their loved ones,” she said.

The caregiver appreciation events are part of an ongoing series by Elderbridge that was interrupted by COVID.

“So we’re kicking it off again,” Winker said.

“I’m doing another event on Friday in Audubon and Guthrie counties. My plan is to do it in our various 29 counties that Elderbridge serves.”

Attendees of the Thursday event at Boulders will receive a free gift, while supplies last; they will also be entered into several prize drawings.

“It’s ‘come and go,’ so they don’t have to stay the whole time,” Winker said. “They can come get a massage and then leave, if they want. Or they can come for just lunch. It’s up to them.”