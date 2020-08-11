‘Cars’ at the Dow House: Film showing will be a fundraiser for the house

The first of three outdoor movie nights at the Dow House in Dow City will take place this Saturday.
First up is “Cars,” a Pixar Animation Studios film about race car Lightning McQueen, who becomes lost on his way to a race in California and ends up in a backwater town called Radiator Springs.
Owen Wilson and Paul Newman lead the cast.
The showing of the film will act as a fundraiser for the Dow House.
Many fundraiser ideas won’t work because of the need for social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said Jodi Head, who is the Friends of the Dow House secretary.
“We thought with a movie outside it would be easy for people to just bring lawn chairs or blankets and be able to social distance,” she said.
The film showing will take place behind the carriage house that sits next to the Dow House.
“It will be shown either on a screen or we’ll just show it on the carriage house,” Head said.
The proceeds will help fund the refurbishing of windows in the Dow House.
Many of the house’s windows are heavily weathered and need reglazing and/or new window sills – or need to be replaced altogether, she said.
The Friends of the Dow House group has received grants of $1,000 from the Crawford County Community Foundation and $3,000 from the Dow City Community Endowment Fund for work on the windows.
“We have already done quite a few of them but we would like to be able to do quite a few more,” Head said.
Everyone is welcome to come to the show.
“People can just show up,” Head said.
Admission is $1.
Popcorn, candy, chips, soft drinks and grilled hot dogs will be featured at the concession stand, which will open at about 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The hot dogs will be grilled at the stand.
“The movie will start as soon as it’s dark enough to be seen on the screen,” she said.
That will likely be around 8:30 p.m.
Marsha and Roger Waderich will let the Dow House use their full-size versions of Tow Mater and Lighting McQueen, which are two of the characters from the film, for photo ops at the Dow House.
“We will also draw some door prizes for people that come and Finishline Racing has donated some t-shirts for that,” Head said.
Audience members need to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
Head said the event is a great way to see an entertaining family film with an audience while still maintaining social distance.
The Dow House volunteers will wear gloves and hand sanitizer will be available, she said.
Another family film will be shown on September 12 at the Dow House; Head said that film has not yet been chosen, but “The Goonies” or “The Sandlot” are possibilities.
A Halloween-themed double feature movie night will take place on October 17; “Monster House” will play at 8 p.m. and “The Conjuring” will play at 10 p.m.
“We’ll ask the kids to come in costume that night,” she said.
Kids are a focus of this weekend’s event, too.
“We wanted something for the kids in the community to do because of COVID,” Head said. “They haven’t been able to do much of anything this summer so we wanted to have something outside the whole family can enjoy.