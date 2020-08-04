Catalog replaces livestock auction as way to support fair’s youth market exhibitors

In the past, youth market exhibitors at the Crawford County Fair have always received funds for their market animals through the livestock sale. The sale was attended by business representatives, friends, family members and others who bid on animals as the youth led them through the ring.
This year, with the coronavirus pandemic, a livestock sale was not seen as feasible, not only because of social distancing guidelines but also because those who traditionally support the youth may not have felt comfortable attending the sale.
Instead, the Crawford County Fair Board is going to distribute a catalog to past, current and new supporters of the youth market exhibitors.
The catalog will feature pictures of the all who exhibited a market animal at this year’s fair.
The fair board members hope the catalog concept will be used only this year, but they remain open to the idea of continuing it in the future, if many supporters indicate they like the catalog more than the livestock sale.
Those who want to support the youth who exhibited market animals have two options for donating.
Option one is to fill in a blank with an amount to contribute. That amount will be divided evenly among all the market animal exhibitors.
Option two: An amount or amounts can be designated to one or more exhibitors.
Information provided by the fair board says those who want to support exhibitors can do so from the comfort of their own office and home.
The listing for each exhibitor will have the name, picture, the type of animal they exhibited at this year’s fair and the parents’ names.
A self-addressed, stamped envelope will be included with the catalog.
The fair board said it hopes the catalog concept will make it easy and comfortable for supporters to contribute to the market animal youth and add that this year has been difficult for many of the youth, who have been working hard on all their projects since school was closed due to COVID-19.