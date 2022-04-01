Catching bids

Denison Livestock Auction’s spring machinery and equipment consignment sale attracted people interested in bidding on items from seed boxes to semis. A 16-passenger school bus also went on the auction block. Above, people gather around to bid on or watch the bidding on a Farmall H. Tom Pauley has his hand raised as he catches a bid while his brother, JR (at right with tan hat and jacket) searches the crowd for other potential bidders. Another brother, John, is right behind Tom. Denison Livestock Auction has two machinery and equipment consignment sales each year. The other one is in the fall. Photo by Gordon Wolf