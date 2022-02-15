Cattlemen award scholarships to seven high school seniors

On Saturday, the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association (CCCA) awarded scholarships for the 22nd year. The selection of seven high school seniors was announced at the annual banquet at Boulders Conference Center.

To be eligible for the scholarships, an applicant has to be a senior in high school, and his or her parents or guardians, or themselves, must be a producer or associate member of the CCCA and planning to continue their education.

The scholarship application is an easy essay form with one letter of recommendation.

All scholarship money will be awarded at next year’s CCCA annual banquet upon the successful completion of the first semester of post-secondary education.

New this year, the CCCA is making the scholarship payment in two parts. Recipients are automatically awarded 50% of the scholarship amount. To receive the other half, the recipient has to work at the Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters at the Iowa State Fair. The CCCA’s shift at the 2022 Iowa State Fair is 8:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 15. Recipients who are unable to work at the Beef Quarters can have any family member or friend cover their obligation.

Following are the 2022 scholarship recipients.

Justin Gruhn, a $500 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Gruhn plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in agronomy.

Emma Reisz, a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Reisz plans to attend Iowa State University and major in agriculture education.

Maci Kaub, a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Kaub plans to attend Iowa State University and major in agriculture education.

Will Ragaller, a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Ragaller plans to attend Iowa State University and major in mechanical engineering.

Keely Kuhlmann, a $500 scholarship sponsored by Dunlap Livestock Auction. Kuhlmann plans to attend the University of South Dakota and major in exercise science and minor in accounting.

MaKia Smith, a $500 scholarship cosponsored by Kunze Trucking and the CCCA. Smith plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College and major in ag business.