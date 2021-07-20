Cautiously optimistic: Rain arrives at the right time for crops

“The rain was about the best thing we could have possibly asked for,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist for Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.

Rain fell across Crawford County for several days about a week and a half ago.

“The crops – especially corn – were just starting to get into pollination season,” Witt said. “Tassels have started to pop across the area and we’re getting into the time in which crops need the most water of any other time. For pollination and silk development, as well as the start of kernel development, that rain hit us at about the best time possible.”

Witt said he is cautiously optimistic about the corn crop at present.

“The corn crop is actually looking pretty good across the entire area,” he said. “We’ve been riding that ridge of getting just enough water so we’re not running into any issues.”

Crawford and Shelby counties are in drought stage D0, which denotes “abnormally dry” conditions.

Carroll and Audubon counties are in D1, which is the first stage of drought; Harrison and Monona counties are not in drought conditions, but Greene County is in D1/D2, he said.