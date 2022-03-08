CCMH addresses AMA concerns about threats and violence

Healthcare workers much more likely to be harassed, bullied or hurt than others

Erin Muck, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) president and CEO, spoke with hospital trustees at the February 28 board meeting about a recent publication from the American Medical Association (AMA) about threats and intimidation against healthcare workers.

The article was entitled, “Threats, intimidation against doctors and health workers must end.”

According to the AMA, a global study from 2020 found that “health professionals are more than 50% more likely than other community members to be harassed, bullied or hurt as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Muck said.

The full AMA article was included in the information packet provided to trustees for the meeting.

According to the AMA article, attacks against individuals in the medical field have been on the rise for at least a decade, and have “become even more of an alarming phenomenon since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Threatening behavior “has contributed to an increasingly hostile working environment across medicine,” the article states.

According to the AMA:

- the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that as many as 38% of those in the medical field suffer physical violence at some point in their careers, and many more are threatened with verbal aggression.

- in the United States, injuries caused by violent attacks against medical professionals grew by 67% from 2011 to 2018; healthcare workers were five times more likely to experience workplace violence than workers in all other industries, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Racially-motivated violence against healthcare professionals is also on rise, according to the AMA article.

“Simply telling our colleagues in medicine to cope with harassment and menacing behavior is unacceptable,” the article states. “It is imperative that physicians and health professionals feel safe and secure, whether we’re caring for patients or working to advance equity on a broad scale in our communities.”

As an organization, CCMH needs to assure staff members that they are safe when they go to work, and that they are free from harassment, bullying and violence, Muck said.

CCMH will provide training in de-escalation in case such an incident occurs.

“We’re also looking at our policies about how we respond to events like this,” she said. “We’ll also look at some higher-level training for those who do respond, so that way if a patient were to be combative, it is dealt with in a proper manner that did not hurt the person … but also keeps the staff safe.”

She said the AMA put out the article because “this is obviously happening pervasively across the entire United States, and it’s something that we have experienced, as well.”

Muck said she wanted the trustees to be aware of the AMA’s concerns and know that CCMH is working on a plan.