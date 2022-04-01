CCMH administration, trustees talk about EMS services

Hospital subsidizes $200K-$300K of ambulance operations

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck provided an update of hospital/county EMS operations to the CCMH Board of Trustees during the Monday evening board meeting.

The discussion lasted more than 30 minutes; the following is an edited and condensed account.

Muck noted that she had spoken with the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on March 15 about concerns in the community about the CCMH second call ambulance and about volunteer ambulance services having to cover calls when a second-call crew is not available.

Kelby Eck, director of CCMH Emergency Services, said CCMH is in the second week of an adjusted schedule that puts the second call crew on a daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. shift instead of 24-hour shifts.

Muck went through the same set of information she presented to the county supervisors on March 15.

For 2020, 2021, and so far in 2022, the CCMH ambulance responded to 21, 18.5, and 17 calls per week, respectively; the Manilla ambulance responded to .9, .7 and 1.4 calls per week, and the Dow City ambulance responded to .9, 1.2 and 1.25 calls, she said.

She noted the steady increase in the use of the Manilla and Dow City ambulances.

The average response time for the CCMH ambulance is 7.82 minutes; that average includes calls to any part of the county, she said.

Muck said the Dow City or Manilla ambulances were called seven times in 2017, five times in 2018, once in 2020 and eight times in 2021 when a second call CCMH ambulance was not available; she noted that she didn’t have data for 2019 and the 2020 information may be incomplete.

The Dow City ambulance had to go to Denison three times in January 2022 when a second call CCMH ambulance was not available; Muck said three in a month is a lot and she understands the concerns in the community.

She went through the statistics of when the most 911 calls come in and when most hospital transfers are needed; that information was used to make the change to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the second call crews.

Muck said the hospital’s goal would be to staff the second call crew 24/7, but she noted that the specific requirement is to provide a 24/7 911 paramedic service, which the hospital does.

The hospital chooses to staff a second crew because of the need to transfer patients to other facilities – and a wish to not have to rely on other services for transfers, she said.

“It’s something we decided we wanted to do for the community, and the benefit is if they’re not on a transfer they can go out on those second 911 calls,” Muck said.

“So far, with a week into it, we haven’t had a transfer that had to go out of this facility on a vehicle, other than a helicopter … that we weren’t able to staff,” Eck said. “Even when it was outside of the 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. timeframe where they’re technically on duty, we’ve had people that were rested enough and able to come in and still provide that transfer for our patients.”

He said the change to the 12-hour shifts had boosted morale.

Chairman Jay Mendlik asked how many transfers take place per year outside of the 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. timeframe.

Eck said that data from the last several years shows the 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. will cover about 68% of transfers; he said he would do more number crunching on that question.

Muck said if a transfer needs to happen outside of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., staff such as nurses with exemptions will be rounded up; if it is a transfer that can’t wait, a helicopter service will be used.

Mendlik asked about the concern, brought up by several individuals at a county supervisors meeting, about the CCMH policy to cross-train emergency department personnel and have them do other tasks.

Muck said the statistics show that the hospital averages 2.6 to three 911 calls/transfers per 24-hour period.

“If you have three of those a day, that’s three hours of the day, so you’re paying two people 24 hours a day to man that, so essentially there is down-time of 21 hours,” Muck said. “It would be irresponsible, in my mind, that we didn’t cross train and have people multitasking and doing multiple things; there are a lot of people that do that in all areas of the organization.”

Salary expenses for two medics, 24 hours a day for 365 days a year, come to $430,000, she said.

She said CCMH has to use its resources wisely.

“I understand … if it’s not of interest of them to do other things; there are non-hospital based EMS places to work, but a lot of times their pay is a lot less because they have that down time and then they make up for it when they do have calls,” Muck said. “But when we only have, on average, three calls a day, it’s really hard to justify not multitasking people.”

Mendlik asked how much the CCMH emergency department is subsidized by tax dollars.

CCMH CFO Rachel Melby said CCMH loses $200,000 to $300,000 per year for the ambulance service.

“It’s still very much provided as a community benefit by the hospital,” Melby said.

“You’re saying the cost – just to keep that emergency department open - is nearly $600,000,” Mendlik said.

CCMH levies about $300,000 for the ambulance; the other $300,000 comes from hospital operations, Melby said.

“So we’re subsidizing another $300,000 just to make sure we provide this to the community?” Mendlik asked.

“So the community can have the service, yes,” Melby said.

She said the hospital subsidizes, out of operations, about $1 million of bad debt each year; about half that comes from emergency room use.

CCMH can’t levy taxes to make up bad debt, she said.

“So there’s $1.3 million that we’re subsidizing,” Mendlik said.

He said he has requested to be involved in further meetings the supervisors have about EMS services.

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors recently spoke to Bruce Musgrave, former CCMH Ambulance Services director, about his idea to create a county-run EMS service.

Melby said CCMH is the only entity that has authority to levy for ambulance services, and the levy is currently at the maximum.

“If the county were to try to do something, that would have to be out of their general funds for whatever they decided to do,” she said.

Muck pointed out that the need for Manilla or Dow City ambulances to cover a second call takes place less than once per month.

“The solution isn’t building another ambulance service within our community that’s paid, per se,” she said.

CCMH recently provided sponsorships for two individuals in Kiron to take EMT classes; she noted that Kiron plans to become another 911 transport service when they get a newer ambulance.

Kiron will be able to cover a northern part of Crawford County that hasn’t been covered before by another 911 transport provider, Muck said.

“We need to assist Kiron any way we can to find funding opportunities, grants or whatnot for them to secure an ambulance,” she said.

The hospital wants to partner with community colleges to help pay for EMT training, and will continue to host an EMS conference; the issue to solve is recruiting and retention of volunteers because the lack of volunteers is a community-wide problem, Muck said.

The $1,500 cost of training and continuing education is a lot to expect of individuals who are asked to work for free; the community needs to have a volunteer recruitment campaign and offer sponsorships/scholarships to students, she said.