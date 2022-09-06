CCMH Auxiliary to become inactive

Volunteer coordinator to take on responsibilities

Connie Riesselman, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Auxiliary Board president, told the CCMH Board of Trustees on August 29 that the CCMH Auxiliary planned to become inactive.

She said the board has had trouble finding members – and those who do take on the responsibility have had to do so year after year.

The auxiliary has become less active since Dustin Durbin, CCMH volunteer coordinator, was hired, she said.

Durbin joined CCMH in December 2020.

As of last Thursday, following the discussion at the board of trustees meeting, Durbin took over the CCMH Gift Shop.

Riesselman said the auxiliary’s bake sales and “lunch and learn” events will continue under his leadership.

Durbin told the board that the auxiliary scholarships will also continue.

“We’re just going to call it the CCMH Volunteer Scholarship,” Durbin said.

He added that the name of the scholarship may still be adjusted.

Support will continue for helping pay for unbudgeted items at CCMH, he said.

“We’ll still have bake sales, and we’ll still run the gift shop, and a lot of the funds will still go to the scholarship,” Durbin said.

“I think it’s hard to find volunteers, especially when you’re expected to be in a board role – and it’s the same people doing it over and over,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.

She said she and CCMH CFO Rachel Melby had looked over the auxiliary’s bylaws, which are listed under the CCMH bylaws, and their opinion is to leave them in place in case the auxiliary is resurrected in the future.

Muck and Melby handled transferring the auxiliary’s checkbook to CCMH, she said.