CCMH celebrates DAISY and BEE Award winners

Crawford County Memorial Hospital announced its DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) and BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) Award recipients for December 2022.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors extraordinary care given by nurses, and the Bee Award can be given to any staff member that supports patient care and that continuously go above and beyond to provide an exceptional patient experience.

Danielle Watts, nurse director of med/surg at CCMH, was honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. Watts received two separate nominations praising her compassion, dedication, and performance.

The first nomination submitted reads, “Danielle is the epitome of nurses. Her example under trial is an inspiration to anyone working here at CCMH. She works through difficult situations without losing her cool, and I have never seen her take any frustration out on either staff or patients. Her upbeat attitude is a delight to be around and she makes the best of any situation. We are lucky to have her working here.”

The second nomination for Watts reads, “I work in EVS (environmental services) and am in the med unit a lot cleaning. I see and hear Danielle with patients all the time. She is a wonderful and caring person. When she is not helping a patient, she isn’t just sitting in a chair looking at her phone, she is up cleaning things in the med unit or offering to help other areas. Danielle always knows what patient is staying or leaving, and that helps me out a lot. If all our nurses were like Danielle, or even half as good as she is, there’s no doubt we would be a 5-star hospital!”

Alex Alvarez-Garcia, EMT, was chosen to receive the BEE Award for his positive attitude and his willingness to go the extra mile for his team and community.

Alvarez-Garcia received three nominations. The winning nomination reads, in part, “Alex was at home on his day off, heard the 911 pager go off, heard the responding crew call for extra help, and immediately got into his own vehicle to drive to the scene of the call to give all the help he could. Once the crew returned to the hospital with the patient, CPR in progress, Alex stayed around to lend a hand getting the ambulance restocked and ready to go for the next emergency the crew would respond to. Not only did he do all these things without being asked, he never once asked for recognition for his efforts. Alex is dedicated, loyal, and selfless in all aspects of his job, which is only part of the reason I believe Alex is more than deserving of a BEE Award.”

“We are so proud of every single one of our nurses and support staff,” said CCMH Chief Nursing

Officer Jason Franklin. “Each winner is so deserving of this honor for the extraordinary care, compassion and clinical excellence they demonstrate every day.”

Each honoree received a certificate, a pin, and a celebration in their department. Watts also received a sculpture hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe, designed specifically for DAISY Award winners.

Nominations for future DAISY and BEE Awards at CCMH continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff.

Brochures about The DAISY Award and BEE Awards, along with nomination forms, are available throughout the hospital and CCMH Medical Clinic, and can also be found online at www.ccmhia.com/contact-us/.

The next DAISY and BEE awards will be presented in June 2023.