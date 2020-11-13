CCMH CEO begs community members to wear masks

COVID-19 positive case numbers are “exploding” at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
On Monday, the positive case rate at CCMH for November was 21.7. By the end of the day on Wednesday, that number had climbed to 23.7.
As of Thursday, the hospital’s two-week positivity rate was 22.9, which was up from 19.9 a week ago.
CCMH continues to see patients from all age groups who have COVID-19, Rasmussen said.
“The whole hospital is extremely busy,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck. “The sick clinic is packed full today (Thursday) and it was filled by 9 a.m. They’re double booking and we brought in another provider to help.”
Patient transfers to other hospitals have become much more difficult in recent weeks.
“It takes hours or days to get people transferred for non-COVID-related medical problems right now,” Muck said. “Everybody is full.”
Hospitals in the Council Bluffs area are adding COVID wings because the extra capacity is needed, she said.
Support Local Journalism
Muck said she does not recommend that community members go ahead with family gatherings at Thanksgiving this year.
“That is the most unsafe thing you can do,” she said.
“It’s extremely dangerous and you have to hope that there’s a (hospital) bed available for your loved one,” Rasmussen said.
“It’s an unnecessary risk,” Muck said. “I know we all want to be with our family at the holidays, but do it via Zoom or whatever way you can do it while not congregating.”
Hospital staff members are tired all across the Midwest because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, she said.
“Everybody needs staff to take care of these patients and it is a critical time right now,” Rasmussen said.
Hospitals are short-staffed in the region because medical personnel are out due to the coronavirus, and many hospitals are already at capacity – two weeks before Thanksgiving.
“I think it would be devastating to have a loved one become ill and not have a proper bed, or somebody to take care of them, when it could be prevented,” Muck said. “Don’t put your family at unnecessary risk at Thanksgiving.”
Muck reiterated the hospital’s call for every individual in the community to wear a mask in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re begging you to wear a mask when you’re outside or in a group,” Muck said. “Our nurses, doctors and staff here would appreciate it.”