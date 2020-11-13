CCMH CEO begs community members to wear masks

“That is the most unsafe thing you can do,” she said.

“It’s extremely dangerous and you have to hope that there’s a (hospital) bed available for your loved one,” Rasmussen said.

“It’s an unnecessary risk,” Muck said. “I know we all want to be with our family at the holidays, but do it via Zoom or whatever way you can do it while not congregating.”

Hospital staff members are tired all across the Midwest because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, she said.

“Everybody needs staff to take care of these patients and it is a critical time right now,” Rasmussen said.

Hospitals are short-staffed in the region because medical personnel are out due to the coronavirus, and many hospitals are already at capacity – two weeks before Thanksgiving.

“I think it would be devastating to have a loved one become ill and not have a proper bed, or somebody to take care of them, when it could be prevented,” Muck said. “Don’t put your family at unnecessary risk at Thanksgiving.”

Muck reiterated the hospital’s call for every individual in the community to wear a mask in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.