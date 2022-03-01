CCMH changes COVID procedures

Three COVID cases at hospital last week

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) has changed the way COVID-19 positive case numbers are reported because the State of Iowa no longer requires negative tests to be reported, according to information provided by Heather Rasmussen, CCMH chief officer of quality and Ancillary Services, at the hospital board of trustees meeting Monday evening.

“So Iowa won’t have a positivity rate anymore because we’re not reporting the negatives,” Rasmussen said.

“What Iowa is doing is to report the number of cases per week.”

Between February 20 and 26, CCMH had three positive cases.

“That’s a good sign,” she said.

Two weeks ago, CCMH had four positive cases; the week before that the number was 29.

“So we are seeing a nice trend down,” Rasmussen said.

At a recent meeting of CCMH providers, the decision was made to discontinue the respiratory clinic that was put in place for COVID.

For that clinic, patients with signs or symptoms of COVID would wait in their vehicle, call a number at the clinic and then meet a nurse at the door.

Patients will still be required to wear masks, but will now wait in the waiting room.

“We’ll try to take back anyone with signs or symptoms as fast as we can,” Rasmussen said.

CCMH still follows Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance that requires everyone to wear a mask, but temperature checks at check-in locations have been discontinued.

“We did take those thermometers away and we are just asking screening questions,” she said. “These screening questions can be done when somebody calls in to the clinic to make an appointment.”

Hospital employees are still required to do temperature checks and answer screening questions according to OSHA guidelines, she said.

Other measures, such as wearing gloves at the salad bar in the dining room, have been discontinued.

Rasmussen said the new CDC mask guidance states that fully-vaccinated individuals in low-transmission areas no longer need to wear masks indoors.

Transmission in Crawford County and much of Central Iowa is in the low category, she said.

The vaccination rate in Crawford County is 53.2%, according to Rasmussen.