CCMH considers expansion project

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is in the process of narrowing down a plan for a potential expansion and revision of the hospital’s facilities.

“The hospital is now 12 years old,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.

“We have not had a master facility plan – which is a projection of needs over the next five to 10 years – since they built the new hospital.”

Items such as air handlers tend to start wearing out around the 10-year mark, she said.

Changes to the CCMH business model in the last decade have also spurred the need for a new master facility plan, she said.

With that in mind, about a year ago, CCMH interviewed design companies and then hired Invision Architects, of Des Moines, to create a new master facility plan.

The company produced a list of needs prioritized by urgency.

Maintenance issues were some of the items at the top of the list.

“But then you have things like clinic space,” Muck said. “Ours is inefficient and we don’t have enough space to grow if we add providers.”

Physical therapy is another CCMH department that has outgrown its space.

“We have four full-time physical therapists and an occupational therapist, and our gym is too small for some of the things that we do here,” she said.

The admitting area needs to be moved to a more central location and made more private, she said.

“Those are the three things that kind of bubbled to the top,” Muck said.

The report provided by Invision includes an estimate of what the changes would cost but does not include a design.

“We decided that we wanted to apply for a USDA loan because we knew we could get a better interest rate,” she said.

“We applied for whatever amount we could qualify for that we knew that we could pay back.”

CCMH qualified for a loan of up to $22 million at a locked-in interest rate of 2.5%.

“After that, we needed to really decide what should be in the project, and also we needed a project manager,” Muck said.

New Iowa legislation adds “construction manager at risk” as an alternative project delivery method option for governmental entities.

“When you hire a construction manager at risk, they do all of that bidding out; they’re responsible for any price changes; they tell us how much it’s going to cost, and then if the price goes up, they eat it, essentially,” Muck said. “If the price goes down and there’s money left over at the end, they pay us that back.”

She said the arrangement is a win-win for CCMH.

The hospital sent out a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a manager at risk; five companies responded and all were found to be qualified.

“The board approved those RFQs and also approved for us to send out RFPs – requests for proposal – for the construction manager at risk,” Muck said.

All five companies responded; the hospital interviewed two.

Graham Construction, of Des Moines, was chosen based on a scoring matrix.

Invision is now helping CCMH narrow the project to the essentials.

“While we qualified for and we feel we can pay back this loan, we’re very well aware that the financial landscape for healthcare is very unstable,” Muck said.

“Knowing that, we really want to narrow it down as much as we can so that we can assure that if something bad were to happen we could still pay back that loan.”

The project, as envisioned at present, includes expansion and reorganization of the clinic and physical therapy spaces, changes to the admitting area, and addresses maintenance issues such as emergency doors and air handlers.

Muck hopes to have a defined project to present to the CCMH Board of Trustees in the next month or two.

“Ultimately, the board will have to decide if they want to move forward with a building project,” Muck said.

Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development, said taxes will not be used to pay for any part of the project.

“Any money that is borrowed to build that will be paid back from net patient revenues,” Luensmann said.

He said the purpose of the project is to help CCMH provide the best healthcare possible.

“The financial landscape long term for healthcare doesn’t look all that great, but it doesn’t relieve us of the responsibility to make sure that whatever we do serves our long-term financial interests and the long-term healthcare needs of our community,” Luensmann said.

CCMH will be required by USDA to pay for part of the project in cash; the amount is unknown because the scope of the project is still undefined.

“If we spent the whole $22 million, we’d have to put $3 million in, I believe,” Muck said.

Luensmann said he expects the eventual project will cost much less than $22 million, so the matching share will be proportionately less.

CCMH ended October with $21,384,406 in cash on hand.

“We’re also looking at an electronic medical records project,” Muck said. “We’re grateful that we’re sitting on a little bit of cash so we can do that, as well.”