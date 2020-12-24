CCMH COVID numbers remain somewhat lower

As of Wednesday, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had not received any additional guidance about a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that arrived at the hospital with a temperature warning in the shipping container.

“We’re still waiting,” said Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

The shipment, comprising 200 doses of the vaccine, has been quarantined.

“We’re working with local public health, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the shipping company and Moderna to see what we can do with it,” Rasmussen said. “CCMH is not the only facility this has happened to.”

CCMH had not received any additional information about what to do with the vaccine as of Wednesday.

The hospital had not received any information about when additional doses of vaccine will be received, she said.

CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said she had hoped to see additional actions from Moderna yet this week, but was unsure if that would happen as of Wednesday.

“We were hopeful that we would see something before Christmas so we could get going, but unfortunately it doesn’t look very positive at this point,” she said.