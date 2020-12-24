CCMH COVID numbers remain somewhat lower

As of Wednesday, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had not received any additional guidance about a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that arrived at the hospital with a temperature warning in the shipping container.
“We’re still waiting,” said Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The shipment, comprising 200 doses of the vaccine, has been quarantined.
“We’re working with local public health, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the shipping company and Moderna to see what we can do with it,” Rasmussen said. “CCMH is not the only facility this has happened to.”
CCMH had not received any additional information about what to do with the vaccine as of Wednesday.
The hospital had not received any information about when additional doses of vaccine will be received, she said.
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said she had hoped to see additional actions from Moderna yet this week, but was unsure if that would happen as of Wednesday.
“We were hopeful that we would see something before Christmas so we could get going, but unfortunately it doesn’t look very positive at this point,” she said.
Muck said she is worried that the delay in having useable doses at CCMH may mean that some communities move into “Phase 1b” of the state’s vaccine distribution plan while Crawford County is still in Phase 1a.
Phase 1a at CCMH will include vaccinating healthcare providers, clinic nurses, floor nurses and anyone else who has direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
Rasmussen said Phase 1b will include vaccinating individuals who are 75 years of age and older and will continue with first responders and law enforcement personnel.
The next phase will likely cover high-risk individuals, she said.
Rasmussen said she had no idea how long it will be before vaccine is available for members of the general population who have no comorbidities.
She will be meeting with Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran on Monday to discuss how the vaccine will be rolled out to the county.
Vaccination will have to take place via appointment because the vaccine doses have to be thawed.
“If we don’t use the vaccine in its allotted time, the vaccine is no good anymore,” she said.
“We have to be very diligent about appointments and when we thaw a vial.”
The Moderna vaccine can stay frozen for up to six months; it must be used within 30 days of being thawed, Rasmussen said.
As of Wednesday, the hospital’s COVID-19 positive case rate was 14.6, which was up from 14.5 on Monday.
The hospital’s two-week positivity rate was 16.2 percent, which was down from 19.1 percent for the prior two-week period.
Muck said the CCMH clinics had been much more manageable this week and double-booking had not been needed.
Community action during the Thanksgiving holiday helped keep COVID case numbers down over the last few weeks, she said.
“I think it’s very evident that people social distanced and wore masks and were conscientious,” she said. “We did see an influx after Thanksgiving, but it wasn’t nearly as significant as it could have been.”
Muck said she hopes that the community will continue those behaviors for the next two holidays that are coming up.
“We’re very grateful for those who are doing that and hope that it continues so we can continue to make sure we have enough beds and resources to care for our community,” she said.