CCMH COVID positivity at 18.8%

Worries of a fall surge
The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 18.8% as of Monday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
That number was down from 23% a week earlier.
CCMH tested 77 more individuals and had 7 fewer positives than in the previous two-week period.
The seven-day rate was 16.1% on Monday, down from 21.4% a week earlier.
Eight fewer individuals were tested and 17 fewer positives were recorded than in the previous seven days.
Updated numbers were not available for Thursday but Rasmussen said no appreciable change had taken place.
The average age of individuals testing positive is now 31.
About 13% of individuals who tested positive at CCMH in the last few weeks had been vaccinated.
The average age of people who were vaccinated and had tested positive for COVID is 50.
“Of the people that we’ve had hospitalized here, about 87% have been unvaccinated,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
“If you’re unvaccinated and you contract COVID, you have a higher likelihood of being hospitalized rather than someone who has been vaccinated.”
CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck noted a Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health System graphic showing COVID hospitalizations at those facilities on Wednesday. The graphic shows 90 individuals hospitalized - with 77 unvaccinated and 13 vaccinated; 25 individuals in ICU care - with 23 unvaccinated and 2 vaccinated; 8 individuals on ventilators - with 7 unvaccinated and 1 unvaccinated.
“It’s pretty profound,” Muck said. “It paints the picture that you’re much more likely to need hospitalization and ICU care if you’re not vaccinated.”
Muck said CCMH is busier than normal at present, but only one patient was hospitalized with COVID at CCMH on Thursday.
“The rest are all non-COVID, so it’s not the COVID that’s making us busier on our inpatient side,” she said.
“On the clinic side, we always have to keep in mind that COVID tends to come in waves, and we are still in the current wave with the Delta variant,” Luensmann said.
Although the wave appears to be lessening somewhat, the hospital still encourages vaccination, mask-wearing and social distancing.
“Hopefully, sooner rather than later we’ll be through this wave, but I don’t think we should deceive ourselves into thinking that we won’t see another wave again,” he said.
The coronavirus continues to mutate; a future variant could cause a wave similar to the one caused by the Delta variant, Luensmann said.
“I know the numbers seem to be going down, but keep in mind school started back up again, and as the weather gets not as nice, we’re all indoors and working together indoors,” Muck said. “Last year, in October and November we were extremely busy because everyone went back inside.”
She doesn’t expect the positivity numbers to drop back down to where they were in June, when CCMH had only two positive cases during the month.
Muck expects to see the coronavirus continue to spread.
Transfers of patients to other facilities can be challenging on any given day, she said.
CCMH transfers COVID patients to other hospitals when a higher level of care is needed.
“These are people that are either needing to be intubated, or are close to being intubated, or maybe they’re not getting better after several days of treatment,” Muck said.
CCMH doesn’t have the necessary pulmonologists available 24/7.
“What we see is that we can’t always find a transfer facility if we need to transfer right away,” she said. “It generally happens within a few hours, to a day and a half.
“I do know at one point UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center) was only accepting COVID patients from the state (Nebraska) so that’s why we send most of our critical COVID patients to Council Bluffs,” Muck said.
“We have our weekly regional calls, and there are some hospitals that are at capacity. Yesterday, we were told that one of the Council Bluffs hospitals wasn’t accepting any transfers at that time, but we have since transferred a patient there. So it’s minute by minute, case by case, day by day. We’re very mindful of that.”
To minimize the chances of CCMH being overwhelmed by a fall surge, Muck renewed her call for community members to get vaccinated.