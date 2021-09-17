CCMH COVID positivity at 18.8%

The coronavirus continues to mutate; a future variant could cause a wave similar to the one caused by the Delta variant, Luensmann said.

“I know the numbers seem to be going down, but keep in mind school started back up again, and as the weather gets not as nice, we’re all indoors and working together indoors,” Muck said. “Last year, in October and November we were extremely busy because everyone went back inside.”

She doesn’t expect the positivity numbers to drop back down to where they were in June, when CCMH had only two positive cases during the month.

Muck expects to see the coronavirus continue to spread.

Transfers of patients to other facilities can be challenging on any given day, she said.

CCMH transfers COVID patients to other hospitals when a higher level of care is needed.

“These are people that are either needing to be intubated, or are close to being intubated, or maybe they’re not getting better after several days of treatment,” Muck said.

CCMH doesn’t have the necessary pulmonologists available 24/7.