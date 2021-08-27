CCMH COVID positivity at 28.6%; masks, vaccination strongly recommended

Rasmussen said healthcare providers are burning out and need the public’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s very difficult when you’re a provider and you’re seeing patients every day and there are ways we could be preventing the spread,” Muck said. “You could be wearing masks, you could be getting vaccinated. That would really be helpful.”

She said many healthcare providers feel that nobody cares or makes an effort to prevent the spread of COVID.

“They’re having the same conversations over and over again with patients, and it’s just not getting through,” Muck said.

Individuals who have been exposed to the coronavirus or have tested positive for COVID-19 are told to stay home and quarantine – but they don’t.

Individuals with symptoms should get tested and, if positive, stay home for 10 days to keep from spreading it to others.

“It’s very daunting to know that we’re going to continue to get busier and busier and we’re going to watch more people become sicker and sicker and possibly die,” she said.