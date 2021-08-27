CCMH COVID positivity at 28.6%; masks, vaccination strongly recommended

The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 28.6% as of Thursday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The rate was down slightly from 29.2% on August 16.
The seven-day rate was 28% on Thursday, down from 29.8%.
CCMH is doing a lot more testing but is still seeing a lot of positives, Rasmussen said.
“We have seen babies to 85-plus (age), so our average age continues to run around 34 to 35,” she said. “It is definitely in the younger population.”
Younger people are getting sick and being admitted to the hospital, she said.
Transferring sick patients to other facilities has become increasingly difficult.
“It depends on the day and the moment and the minute,” Rasmussen said.
CCMH has seen days where patients could not be transferred.
“If we have a patient that requires transfer they will be put on a list,” said Erin Muck, CCMH president and CEO. “We were number 22 on the list one day last week.”
Hospitalizations have been on the rise across Iowa.
“We had 396 (COVID patients hospitalized in Iowa) last Wednesday,” Rasmussen said. “We were at 498 this Wednesday.”
Rasmussen said healthcare providers are burning out and need the public’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s very difficult when you’re a provider and you’re seeing patients every day and there are ways we could be preventing the spread,” Muck said. “You could be wearing masks, you could be getting vaccinated. That would really be helpful.”
She said many healthcare providers feel that nobody cares or makes an effort to prevent the spread of COVID.
“They’re having the same conversations over and over again with patients, and it’s just not getting through,” Muck said.
Individuals who have been exposed to the coronavirus or have tested positive for COVID-19 are told to stay home and quarantine – but they don’t.
Individuals with symptoms should get tested and, if positive, stay home for 10 days to keep from spreading it to others.
“It’s very daunting to know that we’re going to continue to get busier and busier and we’re going to watch more people become sicker and sicker and possibly die,” she said.
“It’s devastating as a healthcare person to watch that and know that some of this could be prevented. We’re seeing it all across the United States and we’re seeing it here, as well.”
More people wearing masks will help slow the transmission of the coronavirus, Rasmussen said.
“In high positivity areas, where spread is very evident, everybody should be wearing masks,” Muck said. “We are beyond that.”
“If you look at the CDC (data) we are red, which means there is high transmission,” Rasmussen said.
The great majority of individuals ending up in the hospital are unvaccinated; vaccinated individuals can still get COVID, but most have lesser symptoms, she said.
“It is definitely significant that people that are unvaccinated are ending up in ICUs and on ventilators,” Muck said.
CCMH is now scheduling third vaccine doses for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals; the third dose is now considered standard treatment for those individuals, she said.
Starting on September 20, CCMH will begin administering booster vaccine doses of Moderna or Pfizer for individuals who are eight months past their second dose.
CCMH has plenty of vaccine and encourages holdouts to get vaccinated.
“Call the clinic and get scheduled,” Rasmussen said. “We are waiting.”