CCMH COVID positivity at 28.8%

Of the 40 individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in the last seven day, six were fully vaccinated.

“Of our positives, 10 to 14 percent are vaccinated,” Rasmussen said.

The delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is the version circulating in the community at present; the delta variant is a mutation of the coronavirus that is much more contagious than the original version of the virus, Rasmussen said.

“What the experts are finding now is that even people that are vaccinated can carry the delta variant,” Rasmussen said. “They might have mild symptoms, or they might not feel bad at all, but vaccinated people can transmit it to unvaccinated people.”

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) came out with guidance recommending mask wearing indoors, even when vaccinated, in high positivity areas,” said Erin Muck, CCMH president and CEO.

She said, based on what the hospital is seeing, Crawford County is an area of high positivity.

“If you’re going to be indoors, in close contact with people, I would wear a mask,” Muck said.

Rasmussen also recommended wearing a mask around others indoors.