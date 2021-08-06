CCMH COVID positivity at 28.8%

Vaccines are the best defense
The seven-day COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 28.8% as of Thursday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
“We have had 40 positives in the last seven days,” Rasmussen said.
CCMH started the week with an 18.8% positivity rate.
Rasmussen noted that CCMH treats patients from other counties as well as those from Crawford County, so the hospital case rate differs from what the Iowa coronavirus website shows for Crawford.
At the peak of the outbreak in earlier months, the CCMH positivity was 35 to 50 percent, she said.
“Now we’re at 28.8%,” Rasmussen said. “We’re getting there.”
As of Thursday, CCMH had two patients in the hospital’s COVID unit; the unit has four beds but can be expanded quickly to more, Rasmussen said.
The average age of individuals testing positive is currently 29; the average on July 26, less than two weeks ago, was 36.
“In unvaccinated individuals, the symptoms are more severe,” she said. “Vaccinated individuals have symptoms that are a lot more mild, and they don’t have the severe illness that we’re seeing with the unvaccinated.”
Of the 40 individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in the last seven day, six were fully vaccinated.
“Of our positives, 10 to 14 percent are vaccinated,” Rasmussen said.
The delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is the version circulating in the community at present; the delta variant is a mutation of the coronavirus that is much more contagious than the original version of the virus, Rasmussen said.
“What the experts are finding now is that even people that are vaccinated can carry the delta variant,” Rasmussen said. “They might have mild symptoms, or they might not feel bad at all, but vaccinated people can transmit it to unvaccinated people.”
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) came out with guidance recommending mask wearing indoors, even when vaccinated, in high positivity areas,” said Erin Muck, CCMH president and CEO.
She said, based on what the hospital is seeing, Crawford County is an area of high positivity.
“If you’re going to be indoors, in close contact with people, I would wear a mask,” Muck said.
Rasmussen also recommended wearing a mask around others indoors.
CCMH has plenty of doses of vaccine available, Muck said. Individuals may call the CCMH clinic during regular hours to schedule a vaccination appointment.
The clinic number is 712-265-2700.
Muck said the vaccines are doing the job they are supposed to do.
“We’re seeing fewer people test positive that are vaccinated,” she said. “We are seeing some breakthrough infections because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, but it makes the symptoms less severe. That’s what we’re seeing.”
“It’s the best defense we have,” Rasmussen said.