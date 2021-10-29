CCMH COVID positivity at 8%

Booster doses to be available soon

The seven-day and two-week COVID-19 positive test rate was 8% as of Thursday at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

“The seven-day stayed the same; the two week went down just a little bit (compared to last week),” Rasmussen said.

“We are seeing more testing. This week I’ve seen a slight uptick in more positives – nothing too exciting - but a trend I have seen.”

The average age of positive cases is much younger than earlier in the pandemic.

“It was 32, now we’re down to 28 again,” she said.

The average age of vaccinated individuals who test positive is 48.

“The percentage of our positives that are unvaccinated is 77.3%,” Rasmussen said. “While our information shows that we are having some breakthrough cases – some people that are fully vaccinated are getting COVID – clearly the majority still remains unvaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), vaccinated individuals are 5 to 9 times less likely to contract COVID-19, she said.