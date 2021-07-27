CCMH COVID positivity back up to 22.2%

More than 99% of all COVID deaths are now among unvaccinated people, she said.

“Do you really want to take that chance?” Rasmussen said.

The state is now updating regional COVID statistics once per week; the most recent update was on July 21.

“In our region, we had nine hospitalized as of the 21st,” Rasmussen said. “It had been down to one or two.”

CCMH continues to report COVID-related data to the state on a daily basis.

Rasmussen said the delta variant, a recent mutation of the coronavirus, is much more transmissible than the original version of the virus.

Rasmussen is concerned that the lack of a mask mandate, and unvaccinated people gathering in large groups, will fuel the current surge.

“At this time last year, the heat seemed to help a little bit; in the summer months it was down a little bit, but that’s not occurring, now,” she said.

People are acting like everything is back to normal – but it’s not, she said.

“People are tired of it. I get it. We get it,” Rasmussen said. “We’re all tired of it, too, but we’ve dropped our guard way too soon.”