CCMH COVID positivity back up to 22.2%

Hospital: “Get the vaccine”
The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 18.8% as of Monday; the seven-day rate was 22.2%, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
“It’s not good, at all,” Rasmussen said. “We’re seeing it come back.”
CCMH has had 37 positive cases so far in July.
The average age of those testing positive is 36, which is in the population with lower vaccination rates, she said.
Of the 37 positive cases, five individuals were fully vaccinated; the vaccinated individuals were over 40 years of age.
“No vaccine is 100 percent effective,” Rasmussen said.
While vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, the illness tends to be mild for those individuals, she said.
“I’ve seen a lot of articles this week from providers, from doctors and nurse practitioners, about unvaccinated patients who come down with COVID, who are really sick, and are now asking for the vaccine,” Rasmussen said. “And it’s too late.”
She said she doesn’t understand the thought process of individuals who are willing to risk getting a deadly virus – for which there is an effective vaccine.
More than 99% of all COVID deaths are now among unvaccinated people, she said.
“Do you really want to take that chance?” Rasmussen said.
The state is now updating regional COVID statistics once per week; the most recent update was on July 21.
“In our region, we had nine hospitalized as of the 21st,” Rasmussen said. “It had been down to one or two.”
CCMH continues to report COVID-related data to the state on a daily basis.
Rasmussen said the delta variant, a recent mutation of the coronavirus, is much more transmissible than the original version of the virus.
Rasmussen is concerned that the lack of a mask mandate, and unvaccinated people gathering in large groups, will fuel the current surge.
“At this time last year, the heat seemed to help a little bit; in the summer months it was down a little bit, but that’s not occurring, now,” she said.
People are acting like everything is back to normal – but it’s not, she said.
“People are tired of it. I get it. We get it,” Rasmussen said. “We’re all tired of it, too, but we’ve dropped our guard way too soon.”
Getting more of the population vaccinated will help the situation, she said.
“We are awash in vaccine,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
He noted that CCMH is conducting a vaccination clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We have 25 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is the one-shot vaccine that we would like to administer,” Luensmann said. “We’d like people to call and make an appointment but we will take walk-ins.”
CCMH also has a large supply of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, which is thought to be somewhat more effective against the delta variant than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“If you want the Moderna vaccine, call our medical clinic,” Rasmussen said.
The number to call to make an appointment for the Wednesday clinic, or to schedule an appointment to get the Moderna vaccine, is 712-265-2700.
“It’s a pretty simple message,” Luensmann said. “Get the vaccine.”