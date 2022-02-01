CCMH COVID positivity drops after spiking to 51%

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) dropped to 39.8% this week after rising to 51.3% last week, according to information provided by Heather Rasmussen, CCMH chief officer of quality and ancillary services, at the hospital board of trustees meeting Monday evening.

The 14-day rate went down to 46.7% this week from 48% last week, she said.

“So we are trending down,” Rasmussen said.

The information she has learned about the omicron variant of the coronavirus shows that it comes in fast and leaves fast; she said CCMH is keeping an eye on the “stealth” omicron variant.

Rasmussen said she hopes it’s a good sign that the numbers have been going down.