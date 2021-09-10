CCMH COVID positivity is 23%; all ages are being hospitalized

The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 23% as of Thursday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

The seven-day rate was 21.4%.

On August 16, the two-week positivity rate at CCMH was 29.2; the seven-day rate was 29.8%.

“Our rate is dropping but our testing is increasing - one hundred more people each week than the previous week,” Rasmussen said.

The average age of individuals testing positive was 27 on Thursday, down from 35 in mid-August.

“We’re seeing a lot of kids,” she said. “We’re seeing all ages being hospitalized.”

“We’ve seen a pretty steady number of people, on a daily basis, who are looking for testing,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.

“We’re testing anywhere from 40 to 60 (individuals per day), just in the clinic,” Rasmussen said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s not including the ER.”

The hospital is seeing between 20 and 35 positive tests results per day, she said.