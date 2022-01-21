CCMH COVID positivity jumps to 45%

Pfizer vaccine now available at hospital

The seven-day COVID-19 positive test rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 45% as of Thursday, up from 30% a week ago, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH chief officer of Quality and Ancillary Services.

The positive test rate was 13% two weeks ago.

As of Thursday, CCMH had 282 more positive test results in the first 20 days of January than in all of December.

“I think that information clearly speaks as to how transmissible this is,” Rasmussen said.

She is not currently taking the time to calculate the average ages of vaccinated/unvaccinated individuals testing positive due to the workload during this COVID surge.

Rasmussen said babies to elderly individuals are showing up at CCMH with COVID, and the clinics are extremely busy.

Three patients were hospitalized with COVID at CCMH as of Thursday, up from two a week ago.

Transferring patients in need of a higher level of care remains difficult.

“Our patient might be fifth on the list for transfer (to a tertiary care facility), and that’s calling all of our resources,” Rasmussen said. “We’ve been calling everybody we can call.”

The current surge has also put a squeeze on the availability of rapid antigen COVID testing supplies.

“We are not able to order any, let alone receive any,” Rasmussen said.

CCMH asked for and received some tests from Crawford County Public Health, which is having the same problem.

“What we have is what we have at this point in time,” she said.

The hospital has put in place new guidelines to help manage the supply of rapid antigen tests on hand.

“With the omicron variant, studies are showing that if you’re symptomatic, in the first three days the rapid antigen test might not pick up the viral load,” Rasmussen said. “So if you come in with symptoms, but you’re on day three or less of symptoms, we’re going to do a PCR test for that.”

PCR testing is readily available, but the tests have to be sent away for processing and can take 24 to 72 hours for results to be returned, or longer if an influx of testing takes place.

“If you’re symptomatic on day four or after, and your provider feels a rapid antigen would be appropriate, then we will do a rapid antigen (test),” she said.

Rasmussen emphasized that, even with a shortage of tests, individuals with symptoms should go to the clinic to be seen.

“But we are having to really be diligent about how we test,” she said.

Vaccination remains a good preventive measure.

Multiple studies show that if you’re vaccinated, it’s less severe and there’s less chance of being hospitalized,” Rasmussen said.

Vaccination also reduces the chances of dying from COVID, she said.

During January, 37 CCMH staff members have tested positive and have been sent home to quarantine.

CCMH is following CDC guidelines that require individuals testing positive to quarantine for five days.

“And then, depending on their symptoms and fever, after the five days … if their symptoms continue and they still have a fever, we’ll have them out for the entire 10 days,” she said.

All employees and visitors are still required to mask at the hospital, she noted.

“On a personal level, what our entire staff is doing is incredible, and our community should be thankful that we have the staff that we do,” Rasmussen said.

CCMH recently received a supply of the new Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12 and up.

Michael DeLong, CCMH immunization and immunotherapy nurse, said the previous version of the adolescent vaccine was for ages 12 to 17 and a separate vaccine was used for individuals 18 and older; one vaccine now covers that entire age range.

“For those who wanted the Pfizer and got the first series of Pfizer from a pharmacy, it allows us to give them a booster here,” DeLong said.

Moderna or Pfizer vaccines may be given as boosters.

Booster doses are recommended at five months after the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer and two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CCMH also has a supply of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, he said.

“I think the statistics bear out that either Pfizer or the Moderna are very effective against the omicron variant, which seems to be the dominant variant right now,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development.

“We would urge people to come and get them,” DeLong said. “We’re seeing quite an influx of people being sick now.”

Free at-home COVID test kits

Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran said that free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available to order through https://www.covidtests.gov/. Orders are limited to one order per residential address. One order consists of 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. The orders will ship in 7-10 days.

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits through Test Iowa are available for pick up at the Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health office at 105 N Main Street, Denison, during normal business hours. Tests can also be sent directly to your home upon request through https://www.testiowa.com/en. These are not rapid tests. Once the State Hygienic Laboratory receives your sample, test results are generally available within 24 hours.