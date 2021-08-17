CCMH COVID positivity rises; vaccine, masks and social distancing recommended

The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 29.2 as of Monday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The seven-day rate was 29.8 percent.
On August 5, the seven-day rate was 28.8 percent.
“Every day, we’re seeing five to 12 positives,” she said. “In June, there were days when we maybe had five tests altogether. Now we’re looking at anywhere from 20 to 30 tests a day, plus.”
CCMH had just two positive cases in the month of June.
“They’re showing up with runny noses, cough, sore throat,” she said. “They’re coming in because they just don’t know if they have a cold, allergy or COVID.”
As of Monday, no COVID patients were hospitalized at CCMH, though some have been transferred to other facilities.
“And it’s getting very difficult to transfer out,” Rasmussen said.
“On the Iowa coronavirus website, you’ll see that we’ve gone from roughly 80 people hospitalized (in Iowa) in June to 350 hospitalized in August,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development. “We’ve more than quadrupled the number of people who are hospitalized, just in the last six weeks or so.”
Individuals who are vaccinated have mild symptoms when they get COVID, Rasmussen said.
“The great majority of hospitalized people in Iowa are unvaccinated,” she said.
Rasmussen said she has had numerous encounters with people in the community who have asked her if they should get the vaccine.
“My response is emphatically yes,” she said.
More people are thinking about getting the vaccine because they have had friends or family members who are young and unvaccinated and are not feeling well, she said.
Since July 1, 28 is the average age of individuals who have tested positive at CCMH; for August, the average age has been 35.
The effects linger in some individuals beyond 10 to 14 days, Rasmussen said.
“People, in general, really need to consider getting vaccinated,” she said. “I think that’s going to be the key to getting over the pandemic. We’re all tired of it. We’re sick of hearing about COVID and vaccinations, but I think that’s the key to helping us live a normal life again.”
CCMH has not yet had the opportunity to administer any booster vaccine shots for immunocompromised individuals, which were recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), she said.
“We’re ready, willing and able to vaccinate anyone who would like a vaccination at any time,” Luensmann said. “All they have to do is contact the clinic and we will make sure we get them in and get them vaccinated.”
CCMH does not currently have any doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but has plenty of the two-shot Moderna vaccine on hand.
“Wastage is not a problem,” he said. “Even if it’s a one-off, we are willing to take individuals who want to come in and have their vaccination done.”
Rasmussen said she recommends masks and social distancing for individuals in public.
She said individuals need to remember to stay home when sick to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.