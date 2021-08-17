CCMH COVID positivity rises; vaccine, masks and social distancing recommended

Individuals who are vaccinated have mild symptoms when they get COVID, Rasmussen said.

“The great majority of hospitalized people in Iowa are unvaccinated,” she said.

Rasmussen said she has had numerous encounters with people in the community who have asked her if they should get the vaccine.

“My response is emphatically yes,” she said.

More people are thinking about getting the vaccine because they have had friends or family members who are young and unvaccinated and are not feeling well, she said.

Since July 1, 28 is the average age of individuals who have tested positive at CCMH; for August, the average age has been 35.

The effects linger in some individuals beyond 10 to 14 days, Rasmussen said.

“People, in general, really need to consider getting vaccinated,” she said. “I think that’s going to be the key to getting over the pandemic. We’re all tired of it. We’re sick of hearing about COVID and vaccinations, but I think that’s the key to helping us live a normal life again.”