CCMH COVID positivity surges to 30%; some staff members out

“We are in a surge,” said Heather Rasmussen, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) executive director of care integration.

The seven-day COVID-19 positive test rate was 30% as of Thursday, up from 13% a week earlier.

“We have tested about 250 more than we did the previous seven days - and clearly there are lots more positives,” Rasmussen said.

“The symptoms are sore throat, runny nose to congestion, mild body aches, headaches and things like that. They are coming in because they don’t feel well. We’re seeing an increase of people coming in with these symptoms and, even though it might be mild, they don’t feel well so they’re seeking healthcare.”

The vast majority of individuals testing positive don’t require hospitalization, but the CCMH COVID unit had two patients on Thursday, she said.

The average age of individuals testing positive was 45; the average age of vaccinated individuals testing positive was 59.

Seventy-one percent of individuals testing positive were unvaccinated.

“So we are seeing some (vaccine) breakthrough cases, which is not surprising,” Rasmussen said.

“Regardless of the severity of the illness, we still need to take precautions,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development.

“Whenever you’re in crowds, you need to wear a mask; you need to socially distance and you need to wash your hands and cover your cough. But more than anything else, if you’re not feeling well, stay home; don’t go to work, don’t go to the store. You need to isolate yourself until you start feeling better if you don’t come get a test.”

CCMH staff members have also been testing positive.

“People can still come and get great healthcare but we are seeing some staff go out with COVID - more staff than we have in the past,” Rasmussen said.

The hospital is also treating cases of strep, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza, she noted.

Luensmann said CCMH is in a big wave of COVID and it likely won’t be the last one.

“I think we are going to see this continue in waves that come because of different variants; we’ve seen it with the original COVID-19 virus, then delta, and now omicron,” he said. “I think we just anticipate that we’re going to continue to see this in waves, which is why we need people to take precautions.”

Rasmussen said vaccination is a very good precaution.