CCMH COVID rate at 16.5%

Third Moderna dose available for immunocompromised individuals
The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 16.5% as of Monday according to information provided by CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck at the CCMH Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening.
The seven-day rate was 15.1%.
On September 13, the two-week rate was 18.8%; the seven-day rate was 16.1.
“We’d really like to see that below 5%,” Muck told the trustees.
Four employees tested positive for COVID-19 in September; 20 CCMH employees were tested.
All four have returned to work after the appropriate period.
“It’s been kind of a rough month in September for our staff,” she said.
CCMH received several doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment from the State of Iowa last week, Muck said.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses, according to the FDA.
The hospital used several doses on Monday and is looking into acquiring more.
Muck said some doses of the monoclonal antibodies are available for purchase outside of the governmental allocation system – and Medicare will pay for the treatment.
“We’re checking to see if it is paid by other insurance before we would purchase it,” she said. “It’s over $2,000 a dose.”
CCMH is now providing the third dose of the Moderna vaccine for individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Booster doses, which are different from third doses, have been authorized by the FDA for the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 65 and older and individuals 18 to 64 at high risk for severe COVID, occupational exposure or complications.
Muck noted that CCMH does not have the Pfizer vaccine.
“They’re hopeful that Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will be approved soon,” she said. “When that happens, we’ll look at giving boosters.”