CCMH COVID rate continues to fall; vaccine distribution continues

The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 11.6% on Thursday morning, which was up slightly from a rate of 10.9% in the previous two-week period, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
“But our overall February rate continues to go down,” she said.
The February rate was 10.4% as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
The downward trend is good, but Rasmussen said CCMH doesn’t want to give anyone a false sense of security.
“Even though our numbers are going down and our respiratory clinics aren’t as busy, we still need to do our part by washing our hands, social distancing and wearing masks,” she said.
Rasmussen said CCMH had not seen a surge from Super Bowl parties.
“We would have seen those by now,” she said.
Vaccine distribution to individuals 65 and older at CCMH continues to go well, she said.
“If they send more vaccine, we’ll administer more doses,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
“We have a system put together that would allow us to greatly expand the number of doses that we’re able to give in a given day.”
Rasmussen said CCMH is hopeful that a larger number of vaccine doses will be available in March.
“We won’t know that until we get the definitive information,” she said. “Once we have a confirmed allocation for a week, we open our schedule and we start calling from the list that we’ve been making.”
The hospital will have enough vaccine to administer the second, or “boost” doses to individuals who have received the first dose.
“We’ve been told that if one week we get allocated 100 doses, we’ll get 100 boost doses to match those,” Rasmussen said.
She did not have any information about when Phase 1C of the state’s vaccine rollout plan will begin.
“We’re still in tier 2 of Phase 1B and there are five tiers in that phase,” Luensmann said. “It will be a while before we get to 1C, which will be the general public.”
CCMH is still working through vaccination of some staff members, according to Rasmussen.
“We have a really good number that have signed up and we’re working through that in Phase 1A,” she said.
“We continue to run our respiratory clinic as we always have and we’ll continue to do that,” Luensmann said.
“We’re still testing for COVID, but people obviously have to meet the criteria before we’ll provide them with that test.”
Luensmann said CCMH is not seeing influenza cases this year because of the steps individuals are taking to protect themselves against COVID.
“People are doing a very good job of maintaining those precautions,” he said.
Luensmann noted that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may soon receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in one dose, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“There are only 10 million doses available, and those doses probably won’t reach us for quite a while,” he said. “We encourage people, rather than wait for the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine), we encourage people to continue to sign up for the Moderna vaccines that we have.”
The Moderna vaccine is more efficacious than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the first dose and after the second dose it is more than 95 percent effective, Luensmann said.
“Waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not a strategy that we would encourage people to follow,” he said. “We would suggest that they continue to look to us for the Moderna vaccine, because that is more immediate and just as efficacious.”