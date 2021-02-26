CCMH COVID rate continues to fall; vaccine distribution continues

Rasmussen said CCMH is hopeful that a larger number of vaccine doses will be available in March.

“We won’t know that until we get the definitive information,” she said. “Once we have a confirmed allocation for a week, we open our schedule and we start calling from the list that we’ve been making.”

The hospital will have enough vaccine to administer the second, or “boost” doses to individuals who have received the first dose.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been told that if one week we get allocated 100 doses, we’ll get 100 boost doses to match those,” Rasmussen said.

She did not have any information about when Phase 1C of the state’s vaccine rollout plan will begin.

“We’re still in tier 2 of Phase 1B and there are five tiers in that phase,” Luensmann said. “It will be a while before we get to 1C, which will be the general public.”

CCMH is still working through vaccination of some staff members, according to Rasmussen.

“We have a really good number that have signed up and we’re working through that in Phase 1A,” she said.

“We continue to run our respiratory clinic as we always have and we’ll continue to do that,” Luensmann said.