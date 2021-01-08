CCMH COVID rate jumps back up

The two-week COVID-19 positive case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) jumped 10 points up in the last week.

This week’s rate, as of Thursday, was 25.6%, which was up from 15.6% last week, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

The positivity rate for January 1 through 5 was 29.2%, she said.

“People gathered (for the holidays) and now we’re seeing it,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.

The CCMH clinic has been busy with COVID patients, with 18 positive cases on Monday, Rasmussen said.

The hospital also had three patients in the COVID unit as of Thursday, which was up from one last week.

“That was toward the end of last week,” Rasmussen said. “There was a day or two in there (last week) when we didn’t have any.”

She does not expect the situation to improve next week.

CCMH does not have the capability at present to test for the new, more infectious, strain of the coronavirus, so there is no way to know if the higher case numbers are at all due it, Rasmussen said.