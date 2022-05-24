CCMH employees make donation to TAP

Employees of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) made a donation to the Temporary Aid Program (TAP) last week in the form of a variety of items.

“We encouraged staff members to bring items, canned goods, boxed goods, and household items, whatever the case may be,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.

“Several times over the last 10 years, our staff has decided to do a drive to help TAP and some of the other organizations that we have in Denison and Crawford County. The last time we did this was about three years ago, and we felt it was time to do it again.”

Hospital employees donated between 70 and 80 pounds of food items in the drive.

In return, employees received a ticket for each item donated.

“We drew for prizes every day and we drew for prizes at the end of the week,” Luensmann said.

Prizes included such items as free Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen, or free desserts/meals at the CCMH cafeteria.

“Not anything of any great value, but an opportunity to say thank you to our staff for participating in our program,” he said.

The collected items were delivered to TAP last week.

“A couple of our volunteers here at the hospital also volunteer for TAP,” Luensmann said. “They were gracious enough to come down and pick up the items and take them over and put them on the shelves.”

CCMH encourages staff members to support nonprofit community organizations with other events, such as days when they are allowed to wear jeans in exchange for a $5 donation.

“We like to do this as a way for our staff to give back to people within our community and we do this in lots of different kinds of ways,” Luensmann said.