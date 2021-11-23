CCMH had $156,866 profit in October; cash up by $886,754

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $156,866 in October, according to information presented in the hospital’s finance committee report at the Monday evening meeting of the CCMH Board of Trustees.

The hospital’s year-to-date profit was $344,860.

Emergency room visits were up 40% for the month and up 12% for the year.

The hospital performed 131 surgical procedures in October, which was up from 74 in October 2020 and 105 in October 2019.

Medical clinic visits were up 29% for the month and 22% for the year.

Total cash increased by $886,754 in October.

The hospital’s total cash balance was $19,207,145.

Days of cash on hand increased to 202 days in October from 194 days in September.

According to the finance committee report, all operating indicators are positive except for days of revenue in accounts receivable.

“Gross patient receivables increased over $400,000 with the influx in patient volumes over the last month,” the report stated.