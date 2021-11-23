CCMH had $156,866 profit in October; cash up by $886,754

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $156,866 in October, according to information presented in the hospital’s finance committee report at the Monday evening meeting of the CCMH Board of Trustees.
The hospital’s year-to-date profit was $344,860.
Emergency room visits were up 40% for the month and up 12% for the year.
The hospital performed 131 surgical procedures in October, which was up from 74 in October 2020 and 105 in October 2019.
Medical clinic visits were up 29% for the month and 22% for the year.
Total cash increased by $886,754 in October.
The hospital’s total cash balance was $19,207,145.
Days of cash on hand increased to 202 days in October from 194 days in September.
According to the finance committee report, all operating indicators are positive except for days of revenue in accounts receivable.
“Gross patient receivables increased over $400,000 with the influx in patient volumes over the last month,” the report stated.
Patient accounts receivable totaled $9,563,708 in October, which was an increase of $431,599 from September.
CCMH had total assets of $50,721,834 as of the end of October.
The trustees approved accounts payable of $2,679,179.60, which included $1,815,961.33 in salaries.
In her report to the board, CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck said that patient volumes were up almost 8% in October.
“We also continue to see increases from ER, outpatient visits, physical therapy, and clinics,” Muck told the board.
She said total admissions were down just over 2% from last year, but noted that in October and November 2020, inpatient activity was some of the busiest CCMH has seen.