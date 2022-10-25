CCMH had $174,523 profit in September

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) showed a profit of $174,523 in September, according to the CCMH finance committee report presented to the hospital board of trustees on Monday evening.

The following information is taken from that report.

Total hospital procedures were up 1% for the month compared to the previous year due to increased admissions, which were up nearly 35%; total inpatient volumes were up over 17%.

Respiratory therapy was up 46%, pulmonary rehab procedures were up 61%, and surgical procedures were up 29%.

Gross patient revenue exceeded budget by $152,059.

The contractual adjustment percentage was 42%, compared to a budget of 45%; due to lower contractual adjustments, net patient revenue was over budget by almost $250,000.

“Other revenue” continued to exceed budget expectations, with an increase of $67,770 over what had been budgeted.

Operating expenses were over budget by $230,959 due to higher drug costs and traveler employee expenses.

CCMH received its last grant reimbursement for COVID-related expenses in the amount of $90,462.

The net profit brought CCMH’s year-to-date net profit for the quarter to $298,739.

The total operating margin was 4.52% for the month and 2.76% year-to-date, exceeding the hospital’s target margin of 2%.

Cash flow for September was positive, with an increase of $100,451. Total cash balances stand at $20,606,725; due to increased expenses, CCMH’s daily operating expense at the close of

September was $105,962, which lowered days of cash on hand to 194 days.