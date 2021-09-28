CCMH had $196,426 profit in August

Procedures, clinic visits above pre-COVID numbers

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a net profit of $196,426 in August, according to information presented at the Monday evening meeting of the CCMH Board of Trustees.

In her report, CCMH CFO Rachel Melby said August was surprisingly busy compared to July and compared to August 2020.

Total hospital procedures were up 17.42% compared to August 2020, and total procedures were up 5.33% compared to August of 2019.

CCMH has added a comparison of current statistics to those of the pre-COVID months of 2019 in recent meetings.

In August, 113 surgical procedures were performed, which was up from 80 in 2020, and 97 in 2019.

August ER visits totaled 530 in 2021, 391 in 2020, and 472 in 2019.

A total of 7,638 lab procedures were performed in August, up from 7,131 in 2020, and 7,056 in 2019.

August physical therapy procedures totaled 2,027, up from 1,493 in 2020, and 1,629 in 2019.

The Medical Clinic recorded 3,329 visits in August, up from 2,682 in 2020, and 3,294 in 2019.