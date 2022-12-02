CCMH had $215,491 profit in October

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) showed a profit of $215,491 in October, according to the CCMH finance committee report presented to the hospital board of trustees on Monday evening.

The following information is taken from that report and from CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck’s report to the board.

October was less busy than usual at the hospital, with total procedures down almost 5% compared to October 2021.

Decreases were noted in surgical, radiology, and lab procedures, and physical therapy.

Total medical clinic visits were up 4%.

Gross patient revenue was $458,000 under what had been budgeted.

Aside from the lower patient volumes, the overall financial report was positive for the month.

The net profit was predominantly due to the receipt of CCMH’s Medicare ACO (accountable care organizations) shared savings for 2021 of $216,858; that decreased contractual adjustments for the month to under 40% of revenue, compared to the budgeted percentage of 45%.

Cash flow for October was positive, with an increase of $777,682.

Days of cash on hand increased from 194 to 200 during the month.

At the end of October, the hospital had total cash balances of $21,384,406.

CCMH purchased just under $250,000 in capital equipment in October.

The largest purchase was a new Ambulance, which was ordered about a year ago.