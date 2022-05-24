CCMH had $245,225 loss in April

Cash decreased by $39,534

The eight-month streak of monthly profits at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) came to an end in April, according to information presented to the hospital board of trustees on Monday evening.

According to the CCMH finance committee report, overall patient volumes were unusually low in April, which led to revenue that was $564,000 lower than had been budgeted.

Iowa Medicaid’s tentative cost settlement with CCMH for the previous fiscal year resulted in a decrease in allowable charges at the CCMH clinic and a reimbursable rate that was reduced by $73 per visit; that resulted in a payable back to Medicaid of $571,432.

“A majority of this was reserved on our balance sheet, but we still took about a $200,000 hit to contractual adjustments,” the finance committee report stated.

“As a result, the loss for April was $245,225, bringing our year-to-date profit to $630,470.”

April tax receipts helped offset the cost settlement payment to Medicaid, according to the finance committee report.

“Cash balances decreased minimally by only $39,534. On the other hand, days cash increased by one day to 226 days because our expense per day decreased,” the report states.

Days of revenue in patient accounts receivable decreased by eight days to 51 days, which is one day over the target of 50 days.

Patient accounts receivable totaled $8,539,721 at the end of April, which was a decrease of $1,443,605 from the end of March.