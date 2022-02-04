CCMH had $256,469 profit in December

Indications of recovery from pandemic seen

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $256,469 in December, according to the finance committee report presented to the CCMH Board of Trustees on Monday evening.

Inpatient procedures were up 50.13% and total outpatient procedures were up 21.66% compared to December 2020, according to the report.

CCMH has also been comparing current statistics with those of the same months in 2019, due to the pandemic’s effect on hospital business in 2020.

The finance committee report noted that overall hospital statistics are up by almost 12% compared to December 2019.

“Also, of note, the ER saw an unprecedented number of visits in December with 534 visits,” the report stated.

“The next highest month for ER visits goes back to July 2011, with 496 visits.”

Gross patient revenue exceeded budgeted revenue by $475,737 for the month.

“Although deductions from revenue (contractual adjustments) are starting to increase back to pre-pandemic levels, operating expenses remain within budget … producing a net profit for the month of $256,469 and bringing year-to-date net profit to $618,640,” the report stated.

A third pay period in December contributed to a decrease in cash of $278,832 for a total cash balance of $20,581,247.

A semi-annual interest payment was also made in December on the 2009 revenue bonds that paid for hospital construction.

CCMH had 217 days of cash on hand, well above the target of 180 days, according to the report.

“All key operating indicators remain higher than our targets, except for Days Revenue in AR (accounts receivable), which increased due to significant patient revenues for the month,” the report stated.

“December 2021 was another solid month statistically and financially,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck in her report to the board.