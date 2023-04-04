Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a loss of $38,232 in February, according to the CCMH finance committee report presented to the hospital board of trustees by CCMH CFO Rachel Melby on March 27.

Melby said the hospital’s February statistics were up about 12% from February 2022, but were down about 5% from this January.

For the year to date, hospital procedures were down less than 1% from the previous fiscal year, she said.

Gross revenue was under budget by about $210,000 in February.

Melby noted that expenses have been running much higher at all hospitals over the last year and that situation will likely continue through the rest of this year.

Expenses were over budget by just under $56,000.

CCMH had budgeted for a loss of $63,000 in February.

For the fiscal year to date, the hospital loss was $10,048.

“So about $70,000 or $80,000 better than we had budgeted or anticipated for year to date,” she said.

Cash was down for the month by $4,656.

“We’re still sitting at the same number of cash days as the previous month; 195 days of cash and just under $21 million,” Melby said.

Patient Accounts Receivable at the end of February totaled $9,688,766, which was an increase of $313,973 from January.

“A low receipt month from our third-party payers,” Melby said.

Year-to-date costs were up about $200,000 for the hospital’s self-funded employee health plan.

“That’s just the cost of drugs and services,” she said.

Those costs affect CCMH’s cash flow because the health plan is self-funded, she noted.

“Our debt service coverage ratio is still very healthy at 2.21,” Melby said. “Our bond requirements are only 1.2, so we have no issues with meeting our current debt requirements.”

Melby pointed out the decreasing number of checks that go out after board of trustees meetings.

“Because vendors send them (invoices) out, and if you don’t turn it around within 15-20 days, like a credit card they want to charge you interest,” she said. “So to avoid that, we send those checks out same week.”

The hospital cuts checks weekly to reimburse employee expenses, takes advantage of prepaid discounts to avoid interest payments and pays some bills on a quarterly or annual basis to take advantage of other savings opportunities, Melby said.

“All the operating indicators are trending positively,” said CCMH Board of Trustees Chairman Jay Mendlik.

“As we move into the second quarter, the debt service coverage ratio is above 2.2, which is good.”

CCMH is in a strong position and is flirting with $21 million of cash reserves; the hospital sat between $9 million and $11 million in reserves for many years, he said.

CCMH is in the best position he has seen in his seven years on the board, Mendlik said.