CCMH had $39,522 profit in January

Staffing challenges emerge

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a profit of $39,521.93 in January, according to the finance committee report presented to the CCMH Board of Trustees Monday evening.

As of the end of January, the hospital’s year-to-date profit was $658,126, which was $906,786 better than the $248,660 loss that had been budgeted.

Total patient volumes in January were elevated due to an influx of COVID-19 in the community.

“As a result, total hospital procedures were up 26% over last January and up 6.53% over January of 2020,” the report stated. “Most notably, clinic visits were up 79%, even with staffing challenges.”

The CCMH website currently lists openings for eight nurses of various specialties, two radiology technicians, two paramedics, one EMT, and several other staff positions.

Volumes in the emergency room have recovered to pre-pandemic volumes.

“However, staffing challenges did have a significant financial impact in other departments, such as surgery. Although surgical procedures were up about 4% over last January, they were down almost 30% compared to January of 2020,” according to the report.

Gross patient revenue was under budget by $245,000 for the month, but contractual adjustments were also under budget, which resulted in the small net profit.

The finance committee report noted that January is the month when deductibles reset and insurance companies reload patient ID numbers and contracts.

“As a result, there is generally a lag in payments and an increase in accounts receivable. Which was precisely the case this January, with an A/R increase of $889,550. Half of this increase was in Medicare A/R, while the rest was predominately in Commercial A/R and Private Pay accounts (deductible balances). Historically A/R spikes in January and continues to decrease until about May/June,” the report stated.

CCMH had 207 days of cash on hand at the end of January, which was down from 217 days in December, but still well above the target of 180 days, according to the report.