CCMH had $470,512 loss in November

After four straight months of profit to start the fiscal year, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a loss of $470,512 in November.

CCMH CFO Rachel Melby said November was a slow month for the hospital; lower numbers, combined with a large contractual adjustment with Medicare, contributed to the loss.

CCMH administration invited Jay Horn, CPA Partner with Denman and Company of West Des Moines, to explain the Medicare repayment to the hospital trustees at the Monday evening board meeting.

Denman and Company conducts the independent audit of CCMH each year.

Horn said the Medicare Cost Report, which is filed annually, is a “settling up” between CCMH and Medicare.

During some years, Medicare underpays the hospital; in other years, the hospital is overpaid.

Once the Medicare Cost Report is complete, either Medicare cuts a check to CCMH or CCMH cuts a check to Medicare.

In 2019 and 2020, CCMH was underpaid and received the balance of funds. Last year, CCMH was overpaid and had to return funds.

The overpayment this year came to $757,754.

Horn said Medicare based per-visit payments on the cost estimate from the previous year, but CCMH’s per-visit cost declined by 27% in 2022.

That decline, combined with a significant increase in patient visits (up more than 10,000), resulted in the large overpayment, he said.

The large repayment should not be required next year because Medicare will apply the reduced rate to hospital visits in the current fiscal year, Horn said.

Melby said CCMH had expected to have to repay a significant amount and had budgeted $600,000 for the Medicare cost report settlement.

“It was off by $157,000,” she said.

“That shows you were on the mark internally with your financials, which was good,” Horn said.

In the November finance committee report for the trustees, Melby said statistics were down about 2.5% from November 2021.

Inpatient visits were down 17%, surgical procedures were down 17%, and overall volumes were down about 2%.

As a result, CCMH was under budget in revenue by about $166,000.

Deductions from revenue, due to higher contractual adjustments, were over budget by $244,000.

The hospital was also a little over budget in operating expenses for the month, she said.

The net loss of $470,512 in November reduced the year-to-date profit to $43,717.

“It brought us down more in line with where we thought we were going to be,” Melby said. “Year to date, we thought we’d be sitting at a loss of $38,000, so we’re about $82,000 ahead of budget.”

Cash decreased by $423,626 during November; CCMH had $20,960,780, or 195 days of cash, at the end of the month.

The hospital’s operating margin, year-to-date, is .25%

“Year-to-date, we still have a positive operating margin when most hospitals do not,” Melby said.

More than 60% of hospitals expect to lose money this year and next year because revenue can’t keep up with expenses.