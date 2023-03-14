Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a loss of $9,594 in January, according to the CCMH finance committee report presented to the hospital board of trustees on February 27.

The following information was taken from that report.

Outpatient volumes were up slightly in January, but inpatient volumes were down almost 35%. The overall impact to total patient volumes was a decrease of 0.94%.

Total hospital procedures were down 2.34% for the year to date.

Total medical clinic visits were down 11.6% compared to January 2022.

Ancillary department services were down slightly due to the decrease in visiting specialists and surgical procedures.

Those declines led to gross patient revenue being under budget by $442,932.

Increased “other revenue” and lower bad debt helped reduce the deficit and produced a net loss of only $9,594 for the month.

The report noted that CCMH’s provision for uncollectible accounts averages $150,000 per month.

Due to participation in the State of Iowa Offset Program, CCMH had a single large recovery in the amount of $54,190.

“Additionally, to help reduce the financial strain of bad debt write-offs, the financial counselors and patient access staff are making a concerted effort to collect payments prior to and at the time of service,” the report stated.

Cash flow for the month was slightly positive, with an increase of $5,996; total cash balances were $20,901,185 at the end January; CCMH had 195 days of cash days on hand.

CCMH is above the 180-day target for cash on hand.