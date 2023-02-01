CCMH had loss of $5,941 in December

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) had a loss of $5,941 in December, according to the CCMH finance committee report presented to the hospital board of trustees on Monday evening.

The following information is taken from that report and from CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck’s report to the board.

Weather-related closures, visiting provider vacations, illnesses, and the timing of the holidays in December had a noticeable impact on volumes, particularly in outpatient services.

Hospital procedures were down almost 14% in December compared to the previous year; inpatient volumes were down 52% and total outpatient visits were down almost 10%.

Expenses were over budget by $59,079.

“Despite the significant volume decreases, revenue was under budget by only $112,176,” the report states.

Days uncoded improved by seven days, which helped ease the impact of decreased volumes on revenue.

For the year-to-date, revenue was under budget by just over $1 million, but up almost $2 million compared to the previous year.

The report states that the biggest disadvantage CCMH has compared to other Iowa hospitals is the uninsured rate in Crawford County, which, at 11%, is one of the highest uninsured rates in the state.

CCMH’s bad debt expense percentage is double that of peer hospitals.

As of the end of December, the hospital’s provision for uncollectible accounts was just under $900,000, which is almost $300,000 more than at the same time last year.

“From an operating expense perspective, we are experiencing the significant impact of inflation, with higher supply costs and labor costs,” the report states.

Year-to-date, operating expenses were over budget by 2.3%, and up almost 12% compared to last year.

The net loss for the month brought the year-to-date net income to $37,777, which is about $73,000 better than had been budgeted.

Cash was down by $65,591, which the report said was much better than anticipated for a month with three pay periods and semi-annual bond interest payments.

CCMH had 195 total days of cash at the end of December.